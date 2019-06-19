Lillian Purcell Bennett Johnson, 96, passed away peacefully at her home on June 12, 2019, after a short illness.
The daughter of John Groce Purcell and Agnes Moody Purcell, she was born February 13, 1923, in Appling County, and she was the youngest of eight children.
She was preceded in death by sons Jeff Bennett and Dane Bennett, brothers Dwight, Dewitt, Dupree, Dick and Dale Purcell, and sisters Doris Purcell and Donnell Purcell Ratliff. She was also preceded in death by husbands Harry Keith Bennett, Sr., Sidney Lane and Frank Johnson.
She is survived by children Harry Keith (and Clydia) Bennett, Jr., Holly (and Bruce) Porter, and John (and Rhonda) Bennett; grandchildren Alyson Bennett Frizzell, Harry Keith Bennett III, Vance Bennett, Reed Bennett, Bree Bennett, Kelley Porter Jackson, Rebecca Porter Sermons; great-grandchildren Hannah Kay Bennett, Harry Keith Bennett IV, Kennedy Love Sermons, Elijah Alexander Sermons, Reese Payton Jackson, Finn Porter Jackson, Piper Haven Jackson, Lana Christine (and Cody) Burkett, Jimi Vandi Bennett, Troy Ammons Bennett, Lizzy beth Bennett, Dre (and Taylor) Spivey, and great-great grandchildren Williams Colt Burkett and Liam Spivey, a host of nieces and nephews, and her cat, Gracie.
Ms. Lillian came to Alma in 1946 to teach Home Economics after graduating from Martha Berry College. In her 90s, she began writing a book entitled What Martha Berry and Her Work Did For a Family of Eight. In July 2018, numerous family and friends attended her book signing celebration.
The family received family and guests at the home of Holly and Bruce Porter. Visitation was held at the Chapel of Crosby Funeral Home on Thursday, June 13.
Funeral Services were held at Alma First Baptist Church on Friday, June 14. Internment will be at Big Creek Church, Alma.
The Rev. Fred Lacey and Rev. Ron Sweat officiated the services. Pallbearers were Harry Keith Bennett III, John Vance Bennett, Reed Troy Bennett, Bradley Reid Jackson, Richard Frizzell, and Paul Thomas Bennett. Honorary Pallbearers were her Sunday School Class and Caregivers: Lynn Nails, Jerry Nall, Sandra Peacock, Pam Starling, and Carol Rucks.
Crosby Funeral Homewas in charge of arrangements.
LILLIAN PURCELL BENNETT JOHNSON
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)