Elementary students enjoy STEM Camp

Wednesday, June 19. 2019
Appling County STEM CAMP 2019 had many exciting projects for students who completed grades one through five. Fire Snake, Newton's Cradle, Lemon volcanos and creating snow are just some of the many things students created at STEM camp June 3-6 at Appling County Middle School. This year's STEM CAMP had 65 student participants. Each day, students learned from...

