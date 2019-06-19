Work totaling more than $2 million will soon be underway at the Baxley Municipal Airport and none of the money will be coming from the city’s coffers.
Baxley was one of just three airports in Georgia to receive supplemental appropriation funding from the Federal Aviation Administration this year and Mayor Tim Varnadore couldn’t be happier.
“It’s highly unusual to have a project like this without having to put in local money,” he said. “These improvements will be done with...
Baxley gets $2.2M for airport upgrade
