Linda Spell Sellers, 64, of Baxley, died Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah.
Mrs. Sellers was born February 18, 1955, in Appling County and before her retirement she was the Evening College Coordinator for Altamaha Technical College. She was a member of Midway Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school and served as WMU Director along with various other capacities. She was a former Principal at Appling Christian Academy and served with RDC and Area Agency on Aging. Mrs. Sellers was owner and operator of Southern Peach Plantation and was preceded in death by her father, John A. Edward “Bill” Spell.
Survivors are her husband, Billy Wayne Sellers of Baxley; daughters and sons in law, Misty and David Barber, Valerie and Dan Brannon and Courtney and Jeffrey Langlois all of Baxley; mother, Hilda Jean Spell of Baxley; sisters and brother in law, Jeanette Spell Tillman of Brunswick, Michelle Spell and Amy and Kelly Carter all of Baxley; brothers and sisters in law, Gerald and Aleta Spell of Valdosta and Steven and Jeannie Spell of Baxley. Eleven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren also survive.
Funeral services were held Friday, June 7, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Midway Baptist Church with the Rev. Benji McReady, Rev. Rick Brown and Rev. Wayne Williamson officiating.
Interment followed in Midway Baptist Church Cemetery.
Active pallbearers were Joshua Barber, Justin Barber, Drake Brannon, Dalton Brannon, Daydan Brannon, Tyler Jackson and Luke Langlois.
Honorary Pallbearers were her Sunday School Class and ladies of Midway Baptist Church and Bonnie Griffis.
Remembrances may be made to Gideons International Appling Camp (P. O. Box 403, Baxley, Ga. 31515), Awana Program at Midway Baptist Church (101 Midway Church Rd., Baxley, Ga. 31513) or Oak View Baptist Church Building Fund (2127 Altamaha Rd., Hazlehurst, Ga. 31539).
Musical selections were rendered by Cecile Griffin and Cheryl McReady.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
