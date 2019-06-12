Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services for Mr. Wayne Peterson, 76, who passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Landmark Hospital in Savannah. A native of Coffee County living in Baxley for the past 25 years, Mr. Peterson was a United States Air Force veteran, the former owner of S&W restaurant and a retired CPA. He was a member of Lonehill United Methodist Church in West Green.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Paula Thompson; parents, Albert and Ruth Courson Peterson and sister, Joyce Brown.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley Peterson of Baxley; daughter, Tammie Orvin and husband, Gary of Baxley; three grandchildren, Ashley Griffis, Vicki Thomson and Sierra Baxley; six great grandchildren; brother, Eddie Peterson of West Green; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services were held June 8 at the Nobles Funeral Home chapel with the Reverend Lonnie Spikes officiating. Interment followed in the Omega Cemetery.
Visitation was held one hour prior to funeral services at the funeral home.
Active pallbearers were Steven Miles, Rick Orvin, Dereck Griffis, Aaron Smith, Russell Ware, Edsel Mayers and Steve Wynn. Honorary pallbearers were all family and friends in attendance.
The family assembled at the home of Tammie and Gary Orvin.
Friends and family may sign the online guest book at noblesfh.com.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of Mr. Wayne Peterson.
WAYNE PETERSON
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry