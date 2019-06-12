Loving wife, mother, and best friend Deborah Reagin Bosworth, 57, joined her heavenly family on June 5, 2019, after an unexpected short illness.
A Georgia native, Debbie attended Valdosta State University where she began her life’s passion, teaching. She married Tim Bosworth in 1985. Life eventually brought them to Lexington, Kentucky in 1992 where she would raise their two daughters and continue to inspire and impact the lives of thousands of students through her 20 years teaching at Rosa Parks Elementary. Debbie retired in October 2018 to be a full time “Grammy”. Debbie and her family were members of Southland Christian Church.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Ruth Reagin; brother, Billy Reagin, and parents-in-law, Robert and Dorothy Bosworth.
Debbie will be missed every single day by her loving husband, Tim Bosworth; two daughters, Katie Bosworth and Marcie Mazzetti (Martin); and grandson, and light of her life, Oliver Mazzetti.
Her siblings include Barbara Williams (Donnie), Leroy Reagin (Sandra), Joseph Reagin (Pat), Janice Rigdon, Diane Daniels (Tommy), Edwina Crenshaw (John), Terry Reagin, and Ronnie Reagin.
Funeral services were held on Saturday, June 8, at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, 3421 Harrodsburg Rd., Lexington, KY.
Contributions in memory of Deborah Reagin Bosworth may be made to God’s Pantry online at give.godspantry.org/tribute.
