Congress wants a raise

Did you catch the article last week regarding members of Congress seeking a pay raise? That’s right folks, some members of Congress called for a 2009 pay freeze to be lifted so each member of congress can receive an approximate $4,500.00 annual pay increase.
I feel confident in saying there are a lot of folks on Social Security that would like to receive a $4,500.00 annual increase. Or there are probably a lot of hard working Americans that would like to see their taxes reduced instead of members of Congress getting a pay increase.
Oh, by the way, the average pay for a member of the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate is somewhere around $174,000.00 per year. I don’t know how they are living on such a modest salary (sarcasm). This doesn’t include all of the gifts and perks they receive from lobbyists.
I tend to agree with Alabama Senator Richard Shelby when he told reporters, “I think the American people would think that Congress ought to earn it first.”
At least there are a few members of Congress who seem to still want what is best for this country.
-Jamie Gardner