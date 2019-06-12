In pursuit of trivia

As Larry and I sit watching a television show, it’s not unusual at all for him to pause the show to expound on some inconsistency he’s noticed. For example, one night we were watching “Criminal Minds.” When a character started strapping on his artificial leg, Larry hit the pause button.
“Look at that,” he said. “That’s not the way to do that at all. In reality, they have seamless socks that fit over the stump and then the prosthesis goes on over that. Today there’s a gel padding, too.”
I just looked at him and rolled my eyes. He knows very well how I feel about his useless trivia.
Out of nowhere, he’ll tell me that the dot over the letter i is called a tittle and that Leonardo da Vinci could write with one hand and draw with the other at the same time. That information is just for my enlightenment because it popped into his mind when I happened to be available for instruction. However, he really gets fired up if we’re watching a show with weapons of any kind and they make an error. I guarantee that the average viewer doesn’t notice...
