By Helen Burkett Prencke
The Arts Council of Appling County has been hosting summer concerts at the Water Works Park for quite some time. Performers range from soloists to ensembles of ten or more musicians, to last summer’s flash mob. However, this Friday night will be the first solo female singer/songwriter — Tracie Mattox of Blackshear. Mattox will take the stage at the Water Works Park for a night of traditional country and southern rock as well as some of her original songs.
New artist to take the stage at Arts Council summer concert
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry