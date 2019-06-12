New artist to take the stage at Arts Council summer concert

Posted by
Jamie Gardner
in Headlines, News
Wednesday, June 12. 2019
By Helen Burkett Prencke
The Arts Council of Appling County has been hosting summer concerts at the Water Works Park for quite some time. Performers range from soloists to ensembles of ten or more musicians, to last summer’s flash mob. However, this Friday night will be the first solo female singer/songwriter — Tracie Mattox of Blackshear. Mattox will take the stage at the Water Works Park for a night of traditional country and southern rock as well as some of her original songs.
Mattox grew up listening to her parents’ cassette tapes and vinyl records of Michael Jackson and Fleetwood Mac. In middle school, she joined the school band where she played a variety of percussion instruments. From there, she taught herself piano and guitar and has been performing for almost two decades across the southeastern United States.

When asked why she chose the country music genre Mattox joked, “I’m not going to escape my accent or my roots!”

She has a YouTube channel as well as an artist’s page on Spotify where you can preview Friday night’s music. So come, find space on a bench, and enjoy a shaved ice on Friday night while you listen to Tracie Mattox sing on a southern, summer night.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner