Having laughs at the library

Jamie Gardner
Wednesday, June 12. 2019
Several dozen children enjoyed spending the morning at the Appling County Public Library last week when Dewayne Reynolds, Dr. Magical Balloons, visited. The performer used balloons to make aliens eggs, animals, and other fun stuff much to the kids’ delight. At left, Camille was turned into an alien during the process. Below, Dr. Magical Balloons warned the kids about aliens invading the library. There’s more more fun reading programs planned at the library this summer. See their Facebook page to learn more.
