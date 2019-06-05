LEGALS FOR 6-5-2019

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER STATE OF GEORGIA COUNTY OF APPLING
Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained with that certain Security Deed dated September 25, 2008, from Gene B. Erdman and Barbara A. Erdman to Financial Freedom Senior Funding Corporation, recorded on October 8, 2008 in Deed Book 451 at Page 156 Appling County, Georgia records, having been last sold, assigned, transferred and conveyed to Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. as Trustee for Mortgage Assets Management Series I Trust by Assignment and said Security Deed having been given to secure a note dated September 25, 2008, in the amount of $135,000.00, and said Note being in default, the undersigned will sell at public outcry during the legal hours of sale before the door of the courthouse of Appling County, Georgia, on July 2, 2019 the following described real property (hereinafter referred to as the “Property”): ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT NO. 236 OF THE SECOND LAND DISTRICT OF APPLING COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONSISTING OF 2.78 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE AFORESAID LAND LOT NO. 236, THENCE RUNNING ALONG AND WITH THE EASTERN BOUNDARY LINE OF SAID LAND LOT NORTH 00° 10’ 00” EAST 2,018.43 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE SOUTH 84° 17’ 20” WEST 292.75 FEET TO A POINT LOCATED ON THE EASTERN RIGHT OF WAY OF STATE ROUTE NO. 15; THENCE ALONG AND WITH SAID HIGHWAY RIGHT OF WAY NORTH 14° 58’ 41” WEST 378 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE NORTH 89° 24’ 58” EAST 390 FEET TO A POINT LOCATED ON THE EASTERN BOUNDARY LINE OF THE AFORESAID LAND LOT NO. 236; THENCE ALONG AND WITH SAID BOUNDARY LINE SOUTH 00° 10’ 00” WEST 340 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. THIS DESCRIPTION ACCORDING TO A SURVEY AND PLAT THEREOF BY MERLIN J. TOMBERLIN, APPLING COUNTY SURVEYOR, DATED FEBRUARY 3, 1989, RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 12, PAGE 9, APPLING COUNTY RECORDS, WHICH PLAT IS INCORPORATED HEREIN FOR A MORE FULL AND COMPLETE DESCRIPTION AND ALL OTHER LEGAL PURPOSES. The debt secured by the Security Deed and evidenced by the Note and has been, and is hereby, declared due and payable because of, among other possible events of default, failure to make the payments as required by the terms of the Note. The debt remaining is in default and this sale will be made for the purposes of paying the Security Deed, accrued interest, and all expenses of the sale, including attorneys’ fees. Notice of intention to collect attorneys’ fees has been given as provided by law. To the best of the undersigned’s knowledge, the person(s) in possession of the property is Gene B. Erdman, deceased, Barbara A. Erdman, deceased, Unknown Heirs of Gene B. Erdman, deceased, Unknown Heirs of Barbara A. Erdman, deceased. The property, being commonly known as 2573 Blackshear Highway , Baxley, GA, 31513 in Appling County, will be sold as the property of Gene B. Erdman, deceased, Barbara A. Erdman, deceased, Unknown Heirs of Gene B. Erdman, deceased, Unknown Heirs of Barbara A. Erdman, deceased., subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien and not yet due and payable), any matters affecting title to the property which would be disclosed by accurate survey and inspection thereof, and all assessments, liens, encumbrances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record to the Security Deed. Pursuant to O.C.G.A.Section 44-14-162.2, the name, address and telephone number of the individual or entity who shall have the full authority to negotiate, amend or modify all terms of the above described mortgage is as follows: Compu-Link Corporation, d/b/a Celink, 2900 Esperanza Crossing, Austin, TX 78758, 512-691-1699 . The foregoing notwithstanding, nothing in O.C.G.A. Section 44-14-162.2 shall require the secured creditor to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the mortgage instrument. The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under U.S. Bankruptcy code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed. Albertelli Law Attorney for Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. as Trustee for Mortgage Assets Management Series I Trust as Attorney in Fact for Gene B. Erdman (now deceased) and Barbara A. Erdman (now deceased) 100 Galleria Parkway, Suite 960 Atlanta, GA 30339 Phone: (770) 373-4242 By: Cory Sims For the Firm THIS FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. wc - 19-005130 A-4692561 05/29/2019, 06/05/2019, 06/12/2019, 06/19/2019, 06/26/2019
WSCG-TV PUBLIC NOTICE
On May 20, 2019, an application was filed with the Federal Communications Commission, Washington, D.C., seeking its consent to the assignment of the broadcast license of television station WSCG-TV, Baxley, Georgia, from Lowcountry 34 Media, LLC to HC2 Station Group, Inc.
WSCG-TV operates on Channel 34.
The LLC members of the Assignor, Lowcountry 34 Media, LLC, are Janet L. Winemiller and Jeffrey C. Winemiller.
HC2 Station Group, Inc., the Assignee, is 100% owned by HC2 Broadcasting Intermediate Holdings, Inc., which is 100% owned by HC2 Holdings, Inc. The officers of HC2 Station Group, Inc. are Philip A. Falcone, Michael J. Sena, Les B. Levi, Ivan P. Minkov, Rebecca Hanson, and Jeanne E. Rouleau.
A copy of the application and related materials will be available for public inspection online at fcc.gov.
NOTICE OF TRADE NAME REGISTRATION
NOTICE is hereby given that Grasshopper Pro Services LLC, a Georgia limited liability company, whose address is 7850 Buck Head Road, Baxley, Appling County, Georgia 31513, intends to transact business at said address under the trade name Grasshopper Lawn & Landscape. The nature of said business shall be lawn and home maintenance and improvement.
A trade name registration statement has been filed in the office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia, being the county of legal domicile of Grasshopper Pro Services LLC and the county in which the said business is to be chiefly conducted.
GRASSHOPPER PRO SERVICES LLC
By: Daniel Morris, Manager
Attorney for Registrant:
J. Alexander Johnson
JohnsonFloyd LLP
132 West Parker Street
Baxley, Georgia 31513
912-367-9000
Notice is given that Articles of Incorporation which will incorporate D&K Diner, Inc. have been delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Business Corporation Code. The initial registered office of the corporation is located at 825 Satilla Church Road, Baxley, Georgia 3l513, and its initial registered agent at such address is William Kerry Vaughn.
Kris Knox, Incorporator
37 Tippins Street, Suite B
Baxley, Georgia 31513
Notice is given that Articles of Incorporation which will incorporate SIX GRAN FARMS, INC. have been sent to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Business Corporation Code (O.C.G.A. §14-2-201.1)
The initial registered office of the corporation will be located at 254 Smart Road, Baxley, Georgia 31513, and its initial registered agent at such address is Donnie Baxley.
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
George Page,
DECEASED
ESTATE NO. 2019-55
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO: whom it may concern:
Cecil Steven Page and Angelia Carter has petitioned for (Cecil Steven Page and Angelia Carter) to be appointed Administrator(s) of the estate of George Page, deceased, of said County. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before June 6, 2019.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, (scheduled at a later date). If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman
Judge of the Probate Court
36 South Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
367-8114
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA,
COUNTY OF APPLING .
All creditors of the estate of HARRY WAYNE JONES, deceased, late of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the estate.
This 1 day of May, 2019
FLOY HELEN JONES,
EXECUTRIX OF THE LAST
WILL AND TESTAMENT OF
HARRY WAYNE JONES,
DECEASED
c/o PRESTON JOHNSON, JR.
ATTORNEY AT LAW
P.O. BOX 304
BAXLEY, GA 31515
NOTICE OF SUMMONS
TO: MARY JANELL VANCLEAVE
By order of the court for service by publication dated May 9, 2019, you are hereby notified that on the 28th day of January, 2019, Jacob Martinez and Karlee Martinez, filed an adoption of your minor child, T.E.V., year of birth 2006 in the Appling County Superior Court, Civil Action File No.: 19-1-40C. You are required to file with the Clerk of the Superior Court, and to serve upon Petitioners’ attorney, Tracy Alan Brown, whose address is: 148 North Wayne Street, Jesup, Georgia 31546; an answer in writing within sixty (60) days of May 9, 2019.
Witness, the Honorable Robert W. Guy, Jr., Judge of the Appling County Superior Court.
This the 15th day of May, 2019.
MARSHA THOMAS, CLERK OF COURT
Appling County Superior Court
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
TIMOTHY WAYNE SPIVEY,
DECEASED
ESTATE NO. 2019-59
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION NOTICE
TO: All heirs of the Estate of Timothy Wayne Spivey, deceased, and to whom it may concern:
Thomas Joshua Spivey has petitioned to be appointed Administrator of the estate of Timothy Wayne Spivey, deceased, of said county. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before June 12, 2019.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman
Judge of the Probate Court,
36 S. Main Street
Baxley, Georgia 31513
912-367-8114
Lamar A. Elder, Jr.
Attorney at Law
P.O. Box 632
7 Jeff Davis Street
Hazlehurst, Georgia 31539
State Bar # 242900
State of Georgia,
County of Appling
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of James Henry Gibbs deceased, late of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to me. This 13th day of May 2019, Edith Gibbs, Administrator of the Estate of James Henry Gibbs. Vera L. Smith, Attorney of Estate, PO Box 2014, Dublin, Georgia 31040
Notice to Debtors and Creditors
STATE OF GEORGIA,
APPLING COUNTY,
IN RE: ESTATE OF Foster Arnette Ogden
ESTATE NO. 2019-32
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to all persons having demands against Foster Arnette Ogden, late of said County, Deceased, to present them to me, properly made out within the time prescribed by law, so as to show their character and amount; and all persons indebted to said deceased are required to make immediate payment to me.
This 17th day of May, 2019.
William L. Norse
32 E. Montgomery Cross Rd.
Savannah, GA 31406
912-920-8010
5/22, 5/29, 6/5, 6/12
NOTICE OF SEIZURE
On or about the 26th day of April, 2019, on Brenda Kay Yawn Rd., in Baxley, Appling County, Georgia, at approximately 11:30 a.m., a deputy with the Appling County Sheriff’s Office seized $1,468.00 in U.S. Currency (collectively hereinafter referred to as “Property”) for forfeiture due to a violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act (hereinafter referred to as “this Act”), pursuant to Official Code of Georgia Annotated §§ 9-16-11 et seq., and 16-13-49. Said Property is currently in the custody of the Appling County Sheriff’s Office located at 560 Barnes Street, Suite B, Baxley, Georgia.
Said property was seized and is subject to forfeiture as having been found in close proximity to drugs; used to facilitate a transaction, purchase, or sale of drugs; as being proceeds from the sale or distribution of drugs; and as being directly or indirectly used or intended for use in a manner facilitating a violation of this Act, to wit: said Property was found in possession of Raul Maldanado, Jr., in violation of O.C.G.A. § 16-13-30(j), which is entitled Violation of Georgia Controlled Substances Act - Possession of Marijuana More Than an Ounce.
Any person claiming to be an owner or interest holder of the Property has 30 days within which a claim must be served on the state attorney by certified mail, or statutory overnight delivery, return receipt request, and that such claim shall be signed by the owner or interest holder to the Office of the District Attorny, Attn: Forfeiture, 37 Tippins Street, Suite C, Baxley, Georgia 31513, and shall provide: (a) the hame of the claimant; (b) the address at which claimant resides; (c) description of the claimant’s interest in the property; (d) a description of the circumstances of the claimant’s obtaining an interest in the Property, and, to the best of the claimant’s knowledge, the date the claimant obtained the interest and the name of the person or entity that transferred the interest to the claimant; (e) the nature of the relationship between the claimant and the person who possessed the Property at the time of the seizure; (f) a copy of any documentation in the claimant’s possession supporting his or her claim; and (g) any additional facts supporting his or her claim.
If no claim is filed within thirty (30) days of the receipt of the notice, all right, title, and interest in the property shall be forfeited to the State and disposed of as provided in O.C.G.A. §§ 9-16-11, et seq., and 16-13-49.
Posted this 13th day of May, 2019. Jackie L. Johnson, District Attorney, Brunswick Judicial Circuit. By Jan Kennedy, Assistant District Attorney.
Notice is given that Articles of Incorporation which will incorporate Taycon Hospitality, Inc., will be delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Georgia Business Corporation Code. The initial registered office of the corporation is located at 312 Lucerne Street, Baxley, Georgia 31513, and its initial registered agent is: Purvil Patel.
NOTICE
GEORGIA, APPLING COUNTY
All creditors of the estate of ERNEST LAMAR JOHNSON, deceased, late of Appling County, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
May 10, 2019
JANICE COURSON, Executrix of the Estate of ERNEST LAMAR JOHNSON,
Deceased
515 Jeffery Turner Road
Baxley, GA 31513
Wm. Terry Turner
P.O. Box 328
Baxley, GA 31515
912-367-0311
terryturnerlaw@gmail.com
