A godly woman

Kelly Turner
Wednesday, June 5. 2019
Small in stature, Mrs. Baker had the biggest heart in the neighborhood. She lived in a run-down apartment which she paid for with a sizeable chunk of her social security check, her sole source of income. She cared for her domicile as if it had been the most expensive home in Augusta, Georgia. Every inch of her furniture shone with polish, no dust bunnies lingered under her bed, and her kitchen was spotlessly clean, as though it were never used. We all knew how effectively she used it though because we neighbors were the recipients of her cooking talents. I’d come in exhausted from a day of dealing with reluctant scholars and find her at my door with a big bowl of beef stew.

“I made too much, honey,” she’d tell me. “No point in you having to cook when we’ve got all these leftovers. You know Fred won’t touch them.”

Fred, her husband, was her cross to bear, or so we all thought. He was old, older than the hills rock-ribbed and ancient, older than dirt itself, older than . . . oh, well, you get the picture. Certainly, there’s nothing wrong with being old. He wasn’t just old; no, he was crotchety, too.

In all fairness, I have to say that he was always...

To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
