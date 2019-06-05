Virginia Davis Craven, 84, of Baxley passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019, at Bacon County Hospital.
Mrs. Craven was born May 17, 1935, in Appling County, to the late Lawson “Doc” Davis and the late Nora Addie Brady Davis. She was a member of Riverside Baptist Church. Mrs. Craven loved flowers,loved to cook, and was a homemaker.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Craven was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Wheeler Craven, son, Steven Wayne Craven, grandsons, J.J. Craven and Shane Callaway, and a granddaughter, Terrie Callaway.
Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Kathy Craven, Martha and Mike Tomberlin, Mary and Earl Johnson. and Sybil and Michael Starling, all of Baxley. Seven grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren also survive.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, May 29, at Riverside Baptist Church with the Rev. Justin McLellan officiating and a eulogy by Gene Craven. Interment followed in Riverside Baptist Church Cemetery.
Active pallbearers were Austin Craven, Steven Craven, Blake Terry, Stanley Davis, Justin Carter and Adam Carter. Honorary pallbearers were the staff of Twin Oaks Convalescent Center.
Musical selections were rendered by Samantha Carter.
Remembrances may be made to the 24/7 House, P.O. Box 354, Baxley, Ga. 31515.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
VIRGINIA DAVIS CRAVEN
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)