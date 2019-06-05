David E. Cothern, 74, of Alma passed away suddenly at Augusta University on May 31, 2019. He was born in Alma, Georgia on January 6, 1945, to the late James Alvin Cothern and Martha Leona Scott Cothern. Mr. David was a retired Automobile Dealer after many years and a farmer. He attended Wesley Chapel Church.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, Hubert and Gilbert Cothern and two sisters, Florence Nall and Dorothy Raulerson
Survivors include his wife, Betty Thompson Cothern, three children, Ned Cothern (Cheryl), Art Cothern (Leah) and Nea June Cothern, one brother, Don Cothern (Martha), three sisters, Magdalene Sears, Nadine Crosby (McCoy) and Martha Wade (Ronald) all of Alma, 5 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson.
Funeral services were held Monday, June 3, 2019, at Wesley Chapel Church with Rev. Jeff Williams and Rev. Donnie Mullis officiating. Interment followed in the church cemetery. The family received friends at the funeral home Sunday.
Active pallbearers were Burt Cothern, Andy Cothern, Chris Carter, Lance Cothern, Steve Crosby and Mitch Sears. All others in attendance were considered honorary escorts.
Crosby Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
DAVID E. COTHERN
