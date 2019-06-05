Elbert Wellington Peeples, Sr., 51, of Bristol, died Saturday, May 25, 2019, at his residence.
Mr. Peeples was born September 20, 1967, in Tampa, Florida and was a Mechanic.
He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Leon Peeples, Sr., an uncle Robert Murray and nephew Christopher Leon Hammond.
Survivors include his daughters, Briggett Bandy of Tennessee and Brittany Manning of Jesup; son, Elbert Wellington “Bubba” Peeples, Jr. of Bristol; mother, Edna Kennedy of Bristol; sisters, Shirley Newton of Texas and Patricia Marvel of Bristol; brothers, Richard Peeples, Jr. of Bristol, Robert Peeples of Land O’ Lakes, FL, Rocky Peeples and Ronnie Peeples both of Bristol, Charles Peeples of Jesup and David Peeples of Blackshear. Seven grandchildren also survive.
Graveside services were held May 31, at Ephesus Church of God Cemetery with the Rev. Mark Griffis and Rev. Ricky McLaughlin officiating.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
