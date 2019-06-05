Virginia Evans, age 90, of Moultrie, formerly of Baxley, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Colquitt Regional Medical Center after a brief illness.
Mrs. Evans was born March 4, 1929 in Appling County to the late Joe Brown Lord and the late Thelma Yawn Lord. She was a member of Ten Mile Creek Baptist Church and was a homemaker.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Clinton Wright Evans and a son, Jerry Carl Evans, Sr.
Survivors include her daughters, Judy (Kenny) Folk of St. Simons Island and Jan Hallman of Baxley; sons, J.B. (Gwen) Evans of Alma, Mickey (Sharon) Evans of Lavonia, Malcolm (Sherry) Evans, Larry (Delores) Evans and Terry (Tanya) Evans all of Baxley; brother, Delma Lord of Greenville, SC. Thirteen grandchildren, twenty-one great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren also survive.
Funeral services were held Saturday, June 1, in the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with Elder Jerry Lightsey, Rev. Craig Smith and Rev. Rick Brown officiating and a eulogy was given by Judy Folk. Interment followed in Omega Cemetery.
Active Pallbearers were grandsons Clay Box, Chuck Hallman, M.J. Evans, Clint Evans, P.J. Douglas and Ben Rodriquez.
Musical selections were rendered by Jordan Rodriguez and Calie Myrick.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
