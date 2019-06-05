Mrs. Helen Crosby Simmons, 63, of Baxley, died Monday, May 27, 2019, at her residence.
Mrs. Simmons was born December 31, 1955, in Appling County to the late Jeffery Curtis Crosby and the late Geneva Nash Crosby. She was a housewife and member of Friendship Baptist Church in Appling County.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Truman Simmons and sister, Colleen Carter.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, April and Chad Burkett of Douglas; sister, Anita Gladin of Baxley; niece, Brittany Kersey of Baxley.
Funeral services were held Thursday, May 30, in the Chapel of Wainright-Parlor Funeral Home with Rev. Jerry Nash officiating.
Interment followed in the Philadelphia Baptist Church Cemetery.
Active Pallbearers were Chandler Harrelson, Johnny Burkett, Chad Burkett, Rodney Verduzco, Mike Luke, and Marcus Thompson.
Musical selections were rendered by Jimmie Ryles and Jeffery Spell.
Wainright-Parlor Funeral Home was in charge of all arrangements for Mrs. Helen Crosby.
