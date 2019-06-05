Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services of Mrs. Odessa Mobley Washam, age 79, who passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019. The native and lifelong resident of Appling County was the owner and operator of Odessa’s Kennel and a Baptist by faith.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Lisa Washam Hazlett; parents, Earl Sr. and Willie Lee Nash Mobley; two sisters, Charleye Coleman and Elois Rogers and sister in law, Opaline Mobley and a great nephew, Hudson Beau of Baxley.
Surviving is her daughter, Karen Elizabeth and husband Steve Mayhew of Vidalia; son, Jimmy and wife Lori Washam of Hazlehurst; four grandchildren, Jeremy Lightsey, Justin Washam, Kara Washam Harrell and Blake Birdwell; great grandson, Egan Washam; great granddaughter, Adalyn Harrell; sister, Mary and husband Ray Baxley; three brothers, Ernest Mobley, Earl Jr. and wife Shirley Mobley, Eddie and wife Brenda Mobley all of Baxley and several nieces and nephews survive.
Funeral services were held Wednesday from the chapel of Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory with the Reverend Bill Stone officiating. Visitation was held one hour prior to services on at the funeral home.
Interment followed in the Friendship Congregational Christian Church Cemetery. Active Pallbearers were Stacey Mobley, Brook Taylor, Jason Baxley, Chris Baxley, Shawn Mobley and David Sickles.
The family assembled at the home of Ray and Mary in Baxley.
Condolences may be expressed at noblesfh.com.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of Mrs. Odessa Mobley Washam.
ODESSA MOBLEY WASHAM
