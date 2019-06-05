The Georgia Forestry Commission is urging people to be extremely cautious about the use of fire outdoors,especially with campfires and outdoor cooking devices. Hot temperatures and low rainfall are pushing up wildfire activity all over Georgia, including in Appling County.
“The wet spring spawned a lot of vegetative growth,” said Georgia Forestry Commission
Chief of Protection Frank Sorrells, “but that’s all drying out rapidly. Our crews have responded to several wildfires, especially in South Georgia, and we’re asking everyone to be extra vigilant about the danger of escaped fire.”
The Georgia Forestry Commission reports 182 wildfires have occurred in the state since the beginning of May. As temperatures have risen over the last 10 days, so has the...
To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
Wildfires on the rise
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)