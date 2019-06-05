Progress made on Tara Lake project

Those wanting to boat on or fish in Appling County’s Tara Lake will have to wait a little while longer.
Originally expected to be completed by late May, the $1.7 million dam rehab project has been delayed by last winter’s heavy rains. Today, the lake is still dry, but work continues to make the structure safe.
“This project has been a booger from the start,” Appling County Manager Lee Lewis told The News-Banner last week. “Just recently, we’ve been working over the wettest winter and hottest spring anyone can remember for awhile.”
Problems at the lake go back to 2003, when the county was first notified by the state the dam holding back the 50 acre, then privately owned, lake was unsafe. It was classified by the Environmental Protection Division’s Safe Dams program as a Category I. This means it’s “probable” a loss of human life could occur in the event of the dam failing.
Two households are located just behind the dam, but even more structures would be impacted by a failure as water from the lake would flood Ten Mile Creek.
“In the beginning, we argued with the state that the dam wasn’t ours,” Lewis recalls, “but the county had accepted the road that runs across the dam (Dunns Lake Road) way back in 1973. They took responsibility. So, the...
