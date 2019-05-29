What does ‘new NAFTA’ mean for area farmers?

A new U.S. trade deal with Canada and Mexico to replace the old NAFTA has some area farmers worried.
While the United States, Mexico, Canada Agreement (USMCA) may have beneficial aspects to it, fruit and vegetable farmers in Appling and other rural counties think it leaves them unprotected from what they see as unfair competition from Mexico.
“Labor costs in Mexico are one-tenth to one-half what they are in the U.S., and they don’t have the health and safety restrictions we’re under,” says Appling County blueberry farmer and banker Perry White. “The Mexican government also subsidizes their growers. Then their crop comes in right in the middle of the Georgia and Florida blueberry season and they sell for a much lower price than we can. It’s a pretty rough deal, and if something isn’t done about it, it’s going to be devastating.”
White says he would like to see the USMCA amended somehow to ensure a level playing field for fruit and vegetable growers in this country.
A study done by the Agricultural and Applied Economics Department at UGA says Georgia farmers have a...
