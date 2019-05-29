LEGALS FOR 5-29-2019

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER STATE OF GEORGIA COUNTY OF APPLING
Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained with that certain Security Deed dated September 25, 2008, from Gene B. Erdman and Barbara A. Erdman to Financial Freedom Senior Funding Corporation, recorded on October 8, 2008 in Deed Book 451 at Page 156 Appling County, Georgia records, having been last sold, assigned, transferred and conveyed to Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. as Trustee for Mortgage Assets Management Series I Trust by Assignment and said Security Deed having been given to secure a note dated September 25, 2008, in the amount of $135,000.00, and said Note being in default, the undersigned will sell at public outcry during the legal hours of sale before the door of the courthouse of Appling County, Georgia, on July 2, 2019 the following described real property (hereinafter referred to as the “Property”): ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT NO. 236 OF THE SECOND LAND DISTRICT OF APPLING COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONSISTING OF 2.78 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE AFORESAID LAND LOT NO. 236, THENCE RUNNING ALONG AND WITH THE EASTERN BOUNDARY LINE OF SAID LAND LOT NORTH 00° 10’ 00” EAST 2,018.43 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE SOUTH 84° 17’ 20” WEST 292.75 FEET TO A POINT LOCATED ON THE EASTERN RIGHT OF WAY OF STATE ROUTE NO. 15; THENCE ALONG AND WITH SAID HIGHWAY RIGHT OF WAY NORTH 14° 58’ 41” WEST 378 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE NORTH 89° 24’ 58” EAST 390 FEET TO A POINT LOCATED ON THE EASTERN BOUNDARY LINE OF THE AFORESAID LAND LOT NO. 236; THENCE ALONG AND WITH SAID BOUNDARY LINE SOUTH 00° 10’ 00” WEST 340 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. THIS DESCRIPTION ACCORDING TO A SURVEY AND PLAT THEREOF BY MERLIN J. TOMBERLIN, APPLING COUNTY SURVEYOR, DATED FEBRUARY 3, 1989, RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 12, PAGE 9, APPLING COUNTY RECORDS, WHICH PLAT IS INCORPORATED HEREIN FOR A MORE FULL AND COMPLETE DESCRIPTION AND ALL OTHER LEGAL PURPOSES. The debt secured by the Security Deed and evidenced by the Note and has been, and is hereby, declared due and payable because of, among other possible events of default, failure to make the payments as required by the terms of the Note. The debt remaining is in default and this sale will be made for the purposes of paying the Security Deed, accrued interest, and all expenses of the sale, including attorneys’ fees. Notice of intention to collect attorneys’ fees has been given as provided by law. To the best of the undersigned’s knowledge, the person(s) in possession of the property is Gene B. Erdman, deceased, Barbara A. Erdman, deceased, Unknown Heirs of Gene B. Erdman, deceased, Unknown Heirs of Barbara A. Erdman, deceased. The property, being commonly known as 2573 Blackshear Highway , Baxley, GA, 31513 in Appling County, will be sold as the property of Gene B. Erdman, deceased, Barbara A. Erdman, deceased, Unknown Heirs of Gene B. Erdman, deceased, Unknown Heirs of Barbara A. Erdman, deceased., subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien and not yet due and payable), any matters affecting title to the property which would be disclosed by accurate survey and inspection thereof, and all assessments, liens, encumbrances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record to the Security Deed. Pursuant to O.C.G.A.Section 44-14-162.2, the name, address and telephone number of the individual or entity who shall have the full authority to negotiate, amend or modify all terms of the above described mortgage is as follows: Compu-Link Corporation, d/b/a Celink, 2900 Esperanza Crossing, Austin, TX 78758, 512-691-1699 . The foregoing notwithstanding, nothing in O.C.G.A. Section 44-14-162.2 shall require the secured creditor to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the mortgage instrument. The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under U.S. Bankruptcy code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed. Albertelli Law Attorney for Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. as Trustee for Mortgage Assets Management Series I Trust as Attorney in Fact for Gene B. Erdman (now deceased) and Barbara A. Erdman (now deceased) 100 Galleria Parkway, Suite 960 Atlanta, GA 30339 Phone: (770) 373-4242 By: Cory Sims For the Firm THIS FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. wc - 19-005130 A-4692561 05/29/2019, 06/05/2019, 06/12/2019, 06/19/2019, 06/26/2019
WSCG-TV PUBLIC NOTICE
On May 20, 2019, an application was filed with the Federal Communications Commission, Washington, D.C., seeking its consent to the assignment of the broadcast license of television station WSCG-TV, Baxley, Georgia, from Lowcountry 34 Media, LLC to HC2 Station Group, Inc.
WSCG-TV operates on Channel 34.
The LLC members of the Assignor, Lowcountry 34 Media, LLC, are Janet L. Winemiller and Jeffrey C. Winemiller.
HC2 Station Group, Inc., the Assignee, is 100% owned by HC2 Broadcasting Intermediate Holdings, Inc., which is 100% owned by HC2 Holdings, Inc. The officers of HC2 Station Group, Inc. are Philip A. Falcone, Michael J. Sena, Les B. Levi, Ivan P. Minkov, Rebecca Hanson, and Jeanne E. Rouleau.
A copy of the application and related materials will be available for public inspection online at fcc.gov.
NOTICE OF TRADE NAME REGISTRATION
NOTICE is hereby given that Grasshopper Pro Services LLC, a Georgia limited liability company, whose address is 7850 Buck Head Road, Baxley, Appling County, Georgia 31513, intends to transact business at said address under the trade name Grasshopper Lawn & Landscape. The nature of said business shall be lawn and home maintenance and improvement.
A trade name registration statement has been filed in the office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia, being the county of legal domicile of Grasshopper Pro Services LLC and the county in which the said business is to be chiefly conducted.
GRASSHOPPER PRO SERVICES LLC
By: Daniel Morris, Manager
Attorney for Registrant:
J. Alexander Johnson
JohnsonFloyd LLP
132 West Parker Street
Baxley, Georgia 31513
912-367-9000
Notice is given that Articles of Incorporation which will incorporate D&K Diner, Inc. have been delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Business Corporation Code. The initial registered office of the corporation is located at 825 Satilla Church Road, Baxley, Georgia 3l513, and its initial registered agent at such address is William Kerry Vaughn.
Kris Knox, Incorporator
37 Tippins Street, Suite B
Baxley, Georgia 31513
Notice is given that Articles of Incorporation which will incorporate SIX GRAN FARMS, INC. have been sent to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Business Corporation Code (O.C.G.A. §14-2-201.1)
The initial registered office of the corporation will be located at 254 Smart Road, Baxley, Georgia 31513, and its initial registered agent at such address is Donnie Baxley.
LEGAL NOTICE
Atlanta Gas Light Company (“AGL”) is filing a Petition for Adjustment of Rates and Revised Tariff pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 46-2-25, including a request for approval of an alternative form of regulation pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 46-2-23.1, with the Georgia Public Service Commission (“Commission”) on June 3, 2019, in Docket No. 42315. If AGL’s request for an Alternative Form of Regulation is approved by the Commission, the rates, charges, classifications, and services of AGL could be adjusted from time to time in accordance with an alternative form of regulation instead of a traditional rate case proceeding. A copy of the Petition, including specific proposed changes to AGL’s existing rate schedules and tariff, is on file with the Commission.
The Commission will hold public hearings on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, Wednesday, September 11, 2019, and Thursday September 12, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at the Georgia Public Service Commission, Room 110, at 244 Washington Street S.W., Atlanta, Georgia 30334-5701 for the purpose of hearing evidence regarding the rate case.
In accordance with O.C.G.A. § 46-2-59(c) and Commission Utility Rule 515-2-1-.06, persons wishing to intervene must file a petition to intervene with the Commission within thirty (30) days of the first publication of this notice. Petitions to intervene shall be filed at the office of the Executive Secretary, Georgia Public Service Commission, 244 Washington Street, S.W., Atlanta, Georgia 30334-5701, and copies shall be served on AGL and other parties that have petitioned to intervene.
If you have a disability and will need assistance or accommodations to participate or need further information, please contact the Executive Director’s Office, Georgia Public Service Commission at (404) 656-4501 or 1 (800) 282-5813 (inside Georgia only).
This notice is published at the direction of the Georgia Public Service Commission.
Elizabeth Wade, Esq.
Senior Counsel, Regulatory Affairs
Atlanta Gas Light Company
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER GEORGIA,
APPLING COUNTY
By virtue of the Power of Sale contained in that certain Security Deed given from Willie Harris and Gladys Harris to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for R.H. Lending, Inc., its successors and assigns, dated 07/17/2012, recorded 08/01/2012 in Deed Book 490, Page 131, Appling County, Georgia records, said Security Deed having been given to secure a Note of even date in the principal amount of SEVENTY-EIGHT THOUSAND FIVE HUNDRED FIFTY-ONE AND 00/100 DOLLARS ($78,551.00), with interest thereon as provided for therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of Appling County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in July 2019 by Freedom Mortgage Corporation, as Attorney in Fact for Willie Harris and Gladys Harris, all property described in said Security Deed including but not limited to the following described property: ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND TOGETHER WITH THE PERMANENT IMPROVEMENTS LOCATED THEREON AND CONNECTED THEREWITH, THE SAME SITUATE, LYING AND BEING IN THE 2ND LAND DISTRICT, LAND LOT 285 OF APPLING COUNTY, GEORGIA, THE SAME CONTAINING OF 0.418 ACRES LYING ADJACENT TO MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD., AS APPEARS ON PLAT PREPARED BY M. JERRY TOMBERLIN, GRLS, THE SAME DATED AUGUST 18, 2004 AND RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 462, PAGE 164 APPLING COUNTY DEED RECORDS WHICH PLAT IS BY THIS REFERENCE INCORPORATED HEREIN IN AID OF THIS DESCRIPTION. THIS IS THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO WILLIE HARRIS AND GLADYS HARRIS BY LIMITED WARRANTY EXECUTOR`S DEED WITH RIGHT OF SURVIVORSHIP DATED OCTOBER 5, 2009 AND RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 462, PAGE 162-164. SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS OR RESTRICTIONS OF RECORD. Said property being known as 467 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DR, BAXLEY, GEORGIA 31513 according to the present numbering system in Appling County. The indebtedness secured by said Security Deed has been declared due because of default under the terms of said Security Deed and Note. The indebtedness remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same, all expenses of the sale, including attorneys’ fees and all other payments provided for under the terms of the Security Deed and Note. Said property will be sold subject to the following items which may affect the title to said property: any superior Security Deeds of record; all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or by an inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, including but not limited to ad valorem taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements, rights-of-way and any other matters of record superior to said Security Deed. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is GLADYS HARRIS, Willie Harris, ALL OCCUPANTS or tenant(s). The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan. The name of the person or entity who has the full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the mortgage is: Freedom Mortgage Corporation, 10500 Kincaid Drive, Fishers, IN 46037 TEL 855-690-5900. THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. The Geheren Firm, P.C., 4828 Ashford Dunwoody Road, 2nd Floor, Atlanta, GA 30338 TEL (678) 587-9500.
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, APPLING COUNTY
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by Joseph A. Culmo, Jr to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Towne Mortgage Company dba Homeowners Mortgage, its successors and assigns, dated January 26, 2018, recorded in Deed Book 551, Page 81, Appling County, Georgia Records, as last transferred to Towne Mortgage Company by assignment to be recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia Records, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of SIXTY-FIVE THOUSAND AND 0/100 DOLLARS ($65,000.00), with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of Appling County, Georgia, or at such place as may be lawfully designated as an alternative, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in June, 2019, the following described property: SEE EXHIBIT “A” ATTACHED HERETO AND MADE A PART HEREOF The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given). Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above. Towne Mortgage Company is the holder of the Security Deed to the property in accordance with OCGA § 44-14-162.2. The entity that has full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the mortgage with the debtor is: Towne Mortgage Company, 2170 E. Big Beaver Road, Suite A, Troy, MI 48083, (248) 247-1800. To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is Joseph A. Culmo, Jr or a tenant or tenants and said property is more commonly known as 95 Waldon Street, Baxley, Georgia 31513. The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed. Towne Mortgage Company as Attorney in Fact for Joseph A. Culmo, Jr McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC 1544 Old Alabama Road Roswell, Georgia 30076 www.foreclosurehotline.net EXHIBIT “A” TRACT ONE: All that tract or parcel of land lying, being, and situated in Land Lot No. 293 of the Second Land District of Appling County, Georgia, consisting 0.49 acre, more or less, and being bounded, now or formerly, as follows: Northwest by lands of others in part and by lands of Eddie Rimes in part; Northeast by lands of Eddie Rimes; Southeast by Tract B and Tract A as shown on the hereinafter described plat; and West by the right of way of Waldon Street. Said tract of land being more fully described as follows: Commencing at the intersection of the Southerly right-of-way of Pine Street with the Easterly right-of-way of Waldon Street; thence run along and with the eastern right of way of Waldon Street South 0 degrees 41 minutes 42 seconds West a distance of 444 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING; thence from said point of beginning, run North 48 degrees 14 minutes 20 seconds East a distance of 130 feet to a point; thence run south 41 degrees 01 minute 22 seconds East a distance of 82.0 feet to a point; thence run North 52 degrees 58 minutes 05 seconds East a distance of 11 feet to a point; thence run South 14 degrees 13 minutes 17 seconds East a distance of 55 feet to a point; thence run South 52 degrees 58 minutes 13 seconds West a distance of 113.54 feet to a point; thence run South 68 degrees 10 minutes 06 seconds East a distance 90.52 feet to a point located on the Eastern right of way of Walton Street; thence along and with the Eastern right of way of Waldon Street North 0 degree 41 minutes 42 seconds East a distance of 124.0 feet to the Point of Beginning. Said tract of land being designated as Tract 1 on that certain survey and plat thereof by Merlin J. Tomberlin, Appling county Surveyor, dated May 3, 1989, recorded in the records office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Appling County Surveyor, dated May 3, 1989, recorded in the records office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia, in Deed Book 241, page 69, and incorporated herein for a more full and complete description and all other purposes. TRACT TWO: All that tract or parcel of land situated, lying, and being in Land Lot No. 293 of the Second Land District of Appling County, Georgia, consisting 0.04 acre, more or less, and being bounded, now or formerly, as follows: Northwest by Tract 1 of the below described plat; Northeast by lands of Eddie Rimes; and Southeast by lands of Lonnie Varnedore. Said tract of land being more fully described as follows: Commencing at the intersection of the Southerly right-of-way of Pine Street with the Easterly right-of-way of Waldon Street; thence run along and with the eastern right of way of Waldon Street South 0 degree 41 minutes 42 seconds West a distance of 444 feet to a point; thence run North 48 degrees 14 minutes 20 seconds East a distance of 130 feet to a point; thence run south 41 degrees 01 minute 22 seconds East a distance of 82.0 feet to a point; thence run North 52 degrees 58 minutes 05 seconds East a distance of 11 feet to a point; thence run South 14 degrees 13 minutes 17 seconds East a distance of 55 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING; thence from said point of beginning, run South 14 degrees 13 minutes 17 seconds East a distance 30.03 feet to a point; thence run South 68 degrees 10 minutes 06 seconds West a distance of 105.59 feet to a point; thence run North 52 degrees 58 minutes 13 seconds east a distance of 113.54 feet to the Point of Beginning. Said tract of land being described as Tract B on a survey and plat thereof prepared by Merlin J. Tomberlin, Appling County Surveyor, dated May 3, 1989, recorded in the office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia, in Deed Book 241, Page 69, and incorporated herein for a more full and complete descr5iption and all other purposes. This being the same property conveyed from Sherri Flowers Phillips to Bradley A. Spiech by deed dated March 31, 2014, recorded in the office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia, in Deed Book 508, Page 84. MR/ca 6/4/19 Our file no. 5478819 - FT17
NOTICE
GEORGIA, APPLING COUNTY
All creditors of the estate of ERNEST LAMAR JOHNSON, deceased, late of Appling County, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
May 10, 2019
JANICE COURSON, Executrix of the Estate of ERNEST LAMAR JOHNSON,
Deceased
515 Jeffery Turner Road
Baxley, GA 31513
Wm. Terry Turner
P.O. Box 328
Baxley, GA 31515
912-367-0311
terryturnerlaw@gmail.com
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
George Page,
DECEASED
ESTATE NO. 2019-55
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO: whom it may concern:
Cecil Steven Page and Angelia Carter has petitioned for (Cecil Steven Page and Angelia Carter) to be appointed Administrator(s) of the estate of George Page, deceased, of said County. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before June 6, 2019.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, (scheduled at a later date). If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman
Judge of the Probate Court
36 South Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
367-8114
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA,
COUNTY OF APPLING .
All creditors of the estate of HARRY WAYNE JONES, deceased, late of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the estate.
This 1 day of May, 2019
FLOY HELEN JONES,
EXECUTRIX OF THE LAST
WILL AND TESTAMENT OF
HARRY WAYNE JONES,
DECEASED
c/o PRESTON JOHNSON, JR.
ATTORNEY AT LAW
P.O. BOX 304
BAXLEY, GA 31515
NOTICE OF SUMMONS
TO: MARY JANELL VANCLEAVE
By order of the court for service by publication dated May 9, 2019, you are hereby notified that on the 28th day of January, 2019, Jacob Martinez and Karlee Martinez, filed an adoption of your minor child, T.E.V., year of birth 2006 in the Appling County Superior Court, Civil Action File No.: 19-1-40C. You are required to file with the Clerk of the Superior Court, and to serve upon Petitioners’ attorney, Tracy Alan Brown, whose address is: 148 North Wayne Street, Jesup, Georgia 31546; an answer in writing within sixty (60) days of May 9, 2019.
Witness, the Honorable Robert W. Guy, Jr., Judge of the Appling County Superior Court.
This the 15th day of May, 2019.
MARSHA THOMAS, CLERK OF COURT
Appling County Superior Court
Notice is hereby given that Bay Street Storage will hold a public auction pursuant to the Georgia Self Storage Facility Act, Georgia code Section 10-4-210 to 10-4-215 on Monday, June 3, 2019 @ 9.00 AM at the Bay Street Storage facility located at 419 Bay Street, Baxley, Ga. 31513.
Unit # 14 contents belonging to Danielle Mason. Misc items.
Unit # 29 contents belonging to Lovie Strong. Misc items.
Unit # 36 contents belonging to Deidre Mincey. Misc. items.
Unit # 69 contents belonging to Brandi Wicker. Misc items.
Unit # 79 contents belonging to Gregory Ellis. Misc items.
Unit # 103 contents belonging to Martha Presley. Misc items.
Unit # 123 contents belonging to Annie Alexander. Misc items.
Unit # 145 contents belonging to Lisa Quinn. Misc items.
Unit # 65 Contents belonging to Jennifer Goff.
Unit # 102 Contents belonging to Kelly Horton.
Notice is given that Articles of Incorporation which will incorporate K & W RECOVERY SERVICES INC. will be delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Business Corporation Code. (O.C.G.A. §14-2-201.1). The initial registered office of the corporation will be located at 200 Deerfield Drive, Baxley, Georgia 31513, and its initial registered agent at such address is Edgar W. Folsom.
J. Alexander Johnson
JOHNSONFLOYD LLP
132 West Parker Street
Baxley, Georgia 31513
(912) 366-9000
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
TIMOTHY WAYNE SPIVEY,
DECEASED
ESTATE NO. 2019-59
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION NOTICE
TO: All heirs of the Estate of Timothy Wayne Spivey, deceased, and to whom it may concern:
Thomas Joshua Spivey has petitioned to be appointed Administrator of the estate of Timothy Wayne Spivey, deceased, of said county. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before June 12, 2019.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman
Judge of the Probate Court,
36 S. Main Street
Baxley, Georgia 31513
912-367-8114
Lamar A. Elder, Jr.
Attorney at Law
P.O. Box 632
7 Jeff Davis Street
Hazlehurst, Georgia 31539
State Bar # 242900
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA,
COUNTY OF APPLING.
All creditors of the estate of PATRICIA ANN COVINGTON, deceased, late of Appling County, Georga, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to makeimmediate payment to the estate.
This 25th day of April, 2019.
ALTON LOUIS COVINGTON, JR., SHIRLEY ANN MILES and LINDA LOUISE ALTMAN, CO-EXECUTORS OF THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF PATRICIA ANN COVINGTON,
DECEASED.
c/o E. PRESTON JOHNSON, JR.
ATTORNEY AT LAW
P.O. BOX 304
BAXLEY, GA 31515
State of Georgia,
County of Appling
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of James Henry Gibbs deceased, late of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to me. This 13th day of May 2019, Edith Gibbs, Administrator of the Estate of James Henry Gibbs. Vera L. Smith, Attorney of Estate, PO Box 2014, Dublin, Georgia 31040
Notice to Debtors and Creditors
STATE OF GEORGIA,
APPLING COUNTY,
IN RE: ESTATE OF Foster Arnette Ogden
ESTATE NO. 2019-32
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to all persons having demands against Foster Arnette Ogden, late of said County, Deceased, to present them to me, properly made out within the time prescribed by law, so as to show their character and amount; and all persons indebted to said deceased are required to make immediate payment to me.
This 17th day of May, 2019.
William L. Norse
32 E. Montgomery Cross Rd.
Savannah, GA 31406
912-920-8010
5/22, 5/29, 6/5, 6/12
NOTICE OF SEIZURE
On or about the 26th day of April, 2019, on Brenda Kay Yawn Rd., in Baxley, Appling County, Georgia, at approximately 11:30 a.m., a deputy with the Appling County Sheriff’s Office seized $1,468.00 in U.S. Currency (collectively hereinafter referred to as “Property”) for forfeiture due to a violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act (hereinafter referred to as “this Act”), pursuant to Official Code of Georgia Annotated §§ 9-16-11 et seq., and 16-13-49. Said Property is currently in the custody of the Appling County Sheriff’s Office located at 560 Barnes Street, Suite B, Baxley, Georgia.
Said property was seized and is subject to forfeiture as having been found in close proximity to drugs; used to facilitate a transaction, purchase, or sale of drugs; as being proceeds from the sale or distribution of drugs; and as being directly or indirectly used or intended for use in a manner facilitating a violation of this Act, to wit: said Property was found in possession of Raul Maldanado, Jr., in violation of O.C.G.A. § 16-13-30(j), which is entitled Violation of Georgia Controlled Substances Act - Possession of Marijuana More Than an Ounce.
Any person claiming to be an owner or interest holder of the Property has 30 days within which a claim must be served on the state attorney by certified mail, or statutory overnight delivery, return receipt request, and that such claim shall be signed by the owner or interest holder to the Office of the District Attorny, Attn: Forfeiture, 37 Tippins Street, Suite C, Baxley, Georgia 31513, and shall provide: (a) the hame of the claimant; (b) the address at which claimant resides; (c) description of the claimant’s interest in the property; (d) a description of the circumstances of the claimant’s obtaining an interest in the Property, and, to the best of the claimant’s knowledge, the date the claimant obtained the interest and the name of the person or entity that transferred the interest to the claimant; (e) the nature of the relationship between the claimant and the person who possessed the Property at the time of the seizure; (f) a copy of any documentation in the claimant’s possession supporting his or her claim; and (g) any additional facts supporting his or her claim.
If no claim is filed within thirty (30) days of the receipt of the notice, all right, title, and interest in the property shall be forfeited to the State and disposed of as provided in O.C.G.A. §§ 9-16-11, et seq., and 16-13-49.
Posted this 13th day of May, 2019. Jackie L. Johnson, District Attorney, Brunswick Judicial Circuit. By Jan Kennedy, Assistant District Attorney.
LEGALS FOR 5-29-2019
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)