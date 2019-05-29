We have a new puppy. She’s brown with a white chest, white feet, and gorgeous eyes in a little brown furry face. We didn’t go looking to add another dog to our collection of strays, didn’t ever intend to add another. Larry and I are getting older, and I, in particular, tend to trip over my own feet. Having a new puppy underfoot is not a good idea. Furthermore, vet bills are expensive, and we already have 3 dogs, all of which have been spayed or neutered. All of them. Not just the females. They take heartworm pills monthly and have Frontline flea control applied at the same time. Nonetheless, we have a new puppy. Her name is Josephine, or Josie. Obviously a lab mix, she’s been with us about 6 weeks now.
About 6 weeks ago, Larry went with a friend to check on a potential job. The lady who met them at the door was elderly, hobbling along with a walker. As they talked, a tiny puppy came bounding to the front yard, barking.
“Is that your puppy?” Larry asked.
“No,” she replied. “It’s been here about 3 days now. I don’t feed it. If I do, it will stay.”
In the meantime, Larry’s thinking,...
