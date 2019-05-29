Improve horizons for millions of Georgians outside metro Atlanta

Guest Editorial - By Matt Arthur
Metro Atlanta continues to be the hub of economic activity in Georgia and the Southeast, with no sign of slowing down any time soon.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Atlanta has had a 43% growth in jobs since 1991, more than 20 percentage points higher than the national average. It has the fourth fastest population growth in the nation—nearly six million people live in the metro region.
Economically speaking, the outlook for the metro area is strong. But what’s on the horizon for the more than four million Georgians who do not live in metro Atlanta? More specifically, what is the outlook for Georgians that live in one of the 124 rural counties in our state?
The reality is rural Georgia faces challenges. Projections made by the Georgia Chamber of Commerce estimate that 74 counties will either lose population or remain at zero percent growth by 2030. If we are to help these communities compete in the 21st century, we must be laser-focused on education and technical training designed uniquely for them. This can be accomplished with a three-pronged approach.
First, more students in rural areas must pursue some form of postsecondary education after high school. According to the National Skills Coalition, middle-skills jobs—those that require education beyond high school, but not a four-year degree—make up 55% of Georgia’s labor market, but only 43% of Georgians are trained to this level.
Dual Enrollment, which allows students to take college courses while still in high school, is a game changer for rural families. More than 80% of the graduating class of 2016 who participated in dual enrollment were enrolled in postsecondary within a year of high school graduation compared to 62% of all public high school graduates. This is real impact.
Second, we must increase the number of ...
