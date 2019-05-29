Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services for Mr. Kenneth Lane Thornton, Sr., 75, who passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Community Hospice in Vidalia. A native and lifelong resident of Appling County, Mr. Thornton was a retired carpenter, a loving husband, father, grandfather and generous to all he knew.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Evans and Odell Thornton; sister, Mary Frances and Gloria Faye Thornton; brother, Ronnie Evans Thornton all from Baxley and a great granddaughter Hope Lorien Harmon.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Nancy Thornton; one son, Kenneth (Corky) Thornton, Jr. and wife Karen of Baxley; two daughters, Wendy Lee McDonald and husband Gary of Vidalia and Nancy Lynn Harper and husband Dwayne of Townsend; five grandchildren; April Williams and husband Brandon and Shannon Scholfield and husband Aaron all of Vidalia, Danny Shipes and wife Jesse, Kristena Shipes and Kenneth Thornton III all of Baxley; thirteen great grandchildren, Courtney, Camron, Cadence, Cannady, Chayson, Carson, Coby, Cailen all of Vidalia; Harley, Haleigh, Hunter, Lyla and Amya all of Baxley; sister, Oline Eason; brothers, Willie Harrel and wife Iris Thornton, Alton Thornton, Frank and wife Hilda Thornton Bobby Gene and wife Darlene Thornton, Donnie and wife Randi Thornton all of Baxley; a very special extended family member, Melody Kormu, who helped us all with this difficult journey with her unconditional love, prayers and support and his Fur Babies, Tom Tom and Mo Mo.
Funeral services were held Sunday, May 26, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. from the chapel of Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory with the Reverend Andrew Kersey officiating.
Interment followed in the Thornton Cemetery.Visitation was held one hour prior to services.
Active Pallbearers were Aaron Scholfield, Brandon Williams, Camron McCoy, Robbie Thornton, Reggie Thornton and AP Hunter.
Honorary Pallbearers were all in attendance.In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the American Cancer Society at cancer.org. Condolences may be pressed at noblesfh.com.
KENNETH LANE THORNTON
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)