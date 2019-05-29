Tera Shea Norwood Ampuero, 28, of Baxley passed away Friday, May 17, 2019, at Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah.
Mrs. Ampuero was born December 21, 1990, in Bartow, Florida. She was preceded in death by her brother, Jeremy Norwood.
Survivors include her husband, Eleodoro Ampuero Fernandez of Baxley; mother, Victoria Norwood of Baxley; father, John (Robin Martinez) Norwood of Anderson, SC; daughters, Sofia Elizabeth Ampuero of Baxley, and Elizabeth Guadalupe of Colorado; sons, Elliott Ampuero of Panama, and Marcelo Ampuero, and Eduardo Ampuero both of Peru; sister, Kayla Norwood of Baxley; sister-in-law, Tasha Norwood of Baxley. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Visitation was held Monday, May 20, 2019, from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Swain Funeral Home.
Inurnment will be held at a later date at Omega Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
