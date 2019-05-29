Angela J. “Angie” Redshaw, 52, of Lakeland, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019. Angie was born in Orlando, FL, on May 4, 1967, to the late Robert (Bob) Phillip Kinsley Jones and Julia Dianne Miles Jones.
Angie grew up in Baxley and then the family moved to Moultrie where she graduated from Colquitt County High School.
After high school, she attended and graduated from VSU with business and education degrees. While there, she met Rusty Redshaw and they were married in Moultrie in 1992.
She began her teaching career in Southeast Elementary and eventually teaching in Berrien County, Colquitt County Schools, Valdosta City Schools, and was currently teaching at Lowndes Middle School.
Angie was the current president of Valdosta Junior Women’s Club. She was a member of The Order of Dianna in Tau Kappa Epsilon. She loved baking and shopping with family and friends.
Angie is survived by her husband Rusty Redshaw, of Lakeland, daughter and son-in-law Meredith and Austin Gray of Lake Park, daughter Victoria “Tori” Redshaw of Athens, son Rhett Redshaw, of Atlanta, her brother and sister-in-law Rob and PJ Jones, of Norman Park, granddaughter Blair Gray, of Lake Park, nieces and nephew Brooklyn Jones, Julia Miles Jones, and Griffin Jones, all of Norman Park.
A funeral service was held on Friday, May 24,in the chapel of the Carson McLane Funeral Home with the Rev. Richard Soper and Mr. John Chick officiating.
Burial followed at McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens.
The family received friends on Thursday at the funeral home.
Condolences to the family may be conveyed online on the obituary page at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane.
ANGELA J. “ANGIE” REDSHAW
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)