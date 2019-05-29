Joyce Beach Adkins, 87, of Jacksonville, Florida, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019, at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Jacksonville.
Mrs. Adkins was born June 5, 1931, in Appling County to the late Rev. Troy and Estelle White Beach. She was a member of Beaches Chapel Baptist Church. Mrs. Beach was the matriarch to her entire family and was the most giving, loving and kind person God ever created.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Adkins, brothers, Gene Beach and Tony Beach, sister, JoAnne Carter, granddaughter, Brandy Brown and daughter in law, Debbie Roberson.
Survivors include her daughters, Judy Roberson Griffis and Joy Fifield; son, Robbie Roberson all of Jacksonville, FL; sister, Betty Green and brother, Terry Beach both of Baxley; 9 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren also survive.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 21, at Friendship Congregational Christian Church. The Rev. Justin McLellan officiated and a eulogy was by Robbie Roberson.
Active pallbearers were Donnie Smiley, Roger Smiley, Ashley Smiley, Keith Carter, Danny Green and Kevin Green.
Interment followed in the church cemetery.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
