Mr. Graham Bryan Eason, 61, of Washington, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019, at his home.
Graham was born September 7, 1957, in Waycross. He attended ABAC and then attended the University of Georgia and received a BS in Forest Resources. He was employed for 35 years with Southland Timber, which later became Canal Wood. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Washington.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Teresa, and by his three daughters, Leigh Oxendine (Chris), Jessica Northenor (Brett), and Paige Gordon (Daniel); and by his grandchildren, Noah and Sophie Oxendine, Sam and Cal Northenor, and Mary Charlotte, Graham, and Harry Gordon; by his brother, Payne Eason (Sandra), of Baxley; and by his sister, Susan O'Quinn of Baxley; and by several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, Lamar and Sue Tyre.
Funeral services were held May 21, at the Washington First Baptist Church with the Rev. Kevin Madden officiating.
Interment followed later Tuesday afternoon at Omega Cemetery in Baxley.
Active Pallbearers were Dillon Edenfield, Christopher Eason, Samuel Swain, Brian Turner, Dallas Lightsey, Tim Burnam, and Walt Swain.
Honorary Pallbearers were Michael Wells, Ira Tiller, Jimmy Wheatley, Craig Clayton, Derrick Thornton, Gene Thornton, Bryan Babjak, Chip Chandler, Sparky Newsome, Mercer Harris, Jim DeWeese, Richard Maxwell, Robbie Eubanks, Heartland Hospice, and the Docotor's and staff of Medical Oncology Associates of Augusta.
The family received friends Monday evening, at Hopkins Funeral Home in Washington.
