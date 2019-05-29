Commissioners learn more about livestock facility renovations

Last week’s county work session was held at the new livestock facility building to give commissioners another chance to look at the current building as they consider spending close to an additional $1 million on adding to it and renovating it.
In 2017, Appling County voters approved $2.3 million for the purchase/construction of an agriculture facility in a Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) referendum. Later that year, they purchased what was known as the CrossTies Facility for $1.5 million with plans to convert it to an agriultural facility.
The purchase price included a metal structure that is to become the livestock building, a home, outbuildings, and 30.5 acres of land on Highway 15, adjacent to the Appling County Middle School. Preliminary plans for the property included moving the Appling County Cooperative Extension Office to the facility, and utilizing other parts of the property as multi-purpose athletic fields for the Appling County Recreation Department. Plans also called for the home there to be sold to recoup some of the initial purchase price of the property and County Manager Lee Lewis says that is still in the works.
Renovation and expansion plans for the livestock facility were put to bid recently calling for the current 24,000 square foot, partially open-air building to be completely enclosed and heating and air conditioning installed, another 18,300 square feet added, the installation of 200+ individual livestock pens, and other renovations. The only bid on the project was from ...
