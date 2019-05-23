While designing this year’s graduation issue for the Class of 2019 this past week, I realized just how old I am. I no longer identify with graduates individually. I now identify with graduates by their last names and assume that he or she is the child or grandchild of someone I know.
It’s hard to believe that 28 years ago I was about to take the same steps that many of you will take this week. Where did the time go? Trust me, take time to enjoy each moment of your graduation.
Please know that the entire community is proud of your accomplishments, as evidenced in this week’s issue. I personally wish the graduates of 2019 the very best the future has to offer. I also offer a challenge to each of you to set goals in life and do your absolute best to achieve them.
-Jamie Gardner
Congratulations 2019 Graduates
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)