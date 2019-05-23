When I prepare carrots to cook, Larry teases me about my chopping methods. Whether for a stew, soup, salad, or even a side dish of carrots with butter and chives, I never cut the carrots into rounds. Oh, no. They must be long or diagonal—never the typical rounds. Why? Who knows? I just don’t like them round. They even seem to taste different, which logically, I know is ridiculous. I never said my preference was reasonable. It’s just one of my little idiosyncrasies.
I suspect that we all have these peculiarities that make us individuals. When I was growing up, Mama always cooked big hearty farm breakfasts—homemade biscuits, eggs, grits and butter, and sausage or bacon. She and Daddy grew up on farms and they both were accustomed to filling breakfasts before a day of hard labor in the fields. However, we lived in town and about the most arduous thing I had to do was sit in school all day, but one of Daddy’s idiosyncrasies completely turned me off to that kind of breakfast. That could be why I am not a breakfast person to this very day.
Every morning Mama would place his plate of grits, eggs, and biscuits before him at the head of the table. He promptly stirred the grits and eggs together along with crumbled bacon and two more pats of butter. He then opened a biscuit, allowing the steam to escape, and laid it on top of the mixture on his plate. Then came the ...
Idiosyncrasies
