Idiosyncrasies

Posted by
Kelly Turner
in Columns
Thursday, May 23. 2019
Comments (0)
When I prepare carrots to cook, Larry teases me about my chopping methods. Whether for a stew, soup, salad, or even a side dish of carrots with butter and chives, I never cut the carrots into rounds. Oh, no. They must be long or diagonal—never the typical rounds. Why? Who knows? I just don’t like them round. They even seem to taste different, which logically, I know is ridiculous. I never said my preference was reasonable. It’s just one of my little idiosyncrasies.

I suspect that we all have these peculiarities that make us individuals. When I was growing up, Mama always cooked big hearty farm breakfasts—homemade biscuits, eggs, grits and butter, and sausage or bacon. She and Daddy grew up on farms and they both were accustomed to filling breakfasts before a day of hard labor in the fields. However, we lived in town and about the most arduous thing I had to do was sit in school all day, but one of Daddy’s idiosyncrasies completely turned me off to that kind of breakfast. That could be why I am not a breakfast person to this very day.

Every morning Mama would place his plate of grits, eggs, and biscuits before him at the head of the table. He promptly stirred the grits and eggs together along with crumbled bacon and two more pats of butter. He then opened a biscuit, allowing the steam to escape, and laid it on top of the mixture on his plate. Then came the ...

To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner