As people age one of the most significant factors generally used to unofficially assess their degree of maturity falls under the auspices of taking on responsibility. If an individual’s behavior doesn’t reflect indication of the fact that he or she can conduct themselves in a responsible manner, it could mean the difference between them having or not having certain privileges. Parents won’t typically entrust a young adult with such duties as driving, baby sitting their siblings or even the liberty of a first job until realizing an adequate display of permissible conduct.
The fact that an elder sibling would be allowed to drive their younger brothers and sisters to school, extra-curricular activity practices, after school events, and weekend movies all depends upon whether or not they can be considered responsible. Working parents are often as excited about the fact the eldest of their children obtains a license as the child themselves. Along with the added concern, increased insurance rates and high blood pressure, comes the benefit of having someone to run errands and help out with transporting the younger children.
There is something even more symbolic of maturity that is often overlooked or discounted until it factors into a specific scenario. Responsibility speaks to the state or fact of being responsible or dependable for something. Accountability on the other hand, speaks to another level of liability. The implication is that there is a price to be paid in the event of a short-fall or failure; a consequence, of sorts.
Being responsible keeps one mindful of an obligation to do what is considered morally or socially correct but the idea of holding a person accountable speaks to...
To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
The accountability factor
