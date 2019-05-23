Dane Hallman, 64, of Baxley passed away Friday, May 10, 2019, at his residence.
Mr. Hallman was born September 7, 1954, in Appling County to the late Dean Willie Hallman and the late Barbara Faye Prichard Hallman. He was a member of Riverside Baptist Church and was a truck driver.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Hallman was preceded in death by a brother Ted Hallman.
Survivors include his wife, Jan Hallman of Baxley; daughter, Dana Hallman of Baxley; son, Chuck Hallman and Vonda Stone of Baxley; sisters and brothers-in-law, Pam and Gary Turner and Leigh and Earl Miller all of Baxley; a sister-in-law, Sharon Adams. Grandchildren, Cody Hallman, Brooke Hallman, Tyler Crews, Zander Branch, Fayth Thomas, Zack Stone, Tyler Stone, Colby Baucom and Randi Baucom and great grandchildren, Tucker Hallman, Brynlei Hallman and Preslee Mikell.
Funeral services were held Monday, May 13, 2019, at the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with Rev. Justin McLellan and Rev. Mitch Jones officiating. Interment followed in Riverside Baptist Church Cemetery.
Active Pallbearers were Cody Hallman, Tyler Crews, Terry Evans, Adam Hallman, Roger Smiley, Clay Box, Curt Hallman, David Mincey and Lucius Crews.
Honorary Pallbearers were Malcolm Evans, JB Evans, Mickey Evans, Larry Evans, Richard Hallman, David Hallman and Arvie Dane Dyal.
In lieu of flower, the family requests contributions be made to Swain Funeral Home, P.O. Box 207, Baxley, GA 31515 to help defray funeral expenses.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
DANE HALLMAN
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)