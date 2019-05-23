Linda Lou Schlachter, 63, of Baxley, died Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Mrs. Schlachter was born May 18, 1955, in Columbus, Ohio to the late Monroe Young and the late Helen Marie Gibson Young and was a Manicurist.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Schlachter was preceded in death by a daughter, Kindalyn Phelps, a sister, Sue Young and a granddaughter, Jamilyn Burkett.
Survivors include her husband, Robert Schlachter of Baxley; sisters, Sharon Young of Fredericksburg, VA and Carol Smith of Columbus OH; three grandchildren, Leevi Barnhart, LeAnn Simmons and Dakota Phelps and one great grandchild, Lillian Burkett. Nephew, Monty (Val) Young and a niece, Helaina Ritten House.
A visitation was held Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Swain Funeral Home.
Inturnment will be at a later date in Ohio.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
