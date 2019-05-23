KENDALL CONRAD

Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services for Kendall Conrad, age 55, who passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at AdventHealth Waterman in Tavares, Florida after an unexpected illness. He was a truckdriver with JCT and a member of Midway Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by an infant son, Gary Conrad and his parents, Emory and Alma Cason Conrad.

Survivors include his wife, Sherry Conrad of Baxley; four sons, Bobby Haynes, Joseph Conrad and wife Jackie, Christopher Conrad, all of Baxley, and Aaron Conrad of Soperton; one grandson, Samuel Cochran; two brothers, Emory Conrad and wife Tina and Anthony Conrad both of Vidalia; one sister, Rita Aaron and husband Jerry of Lyons; several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be held Friday, May 17,at Nobles Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Benji McReady officiating.

Interment followed in the Midway Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation was held on May 16, 2019 at the funeral home.

Active pallbearers were Mathew Darden, Cameron Carroll, Bryan Conrad, Kevin Thomas, Elmer Miller and Ray Haynes.

Friends and family may sign the online guest book at noblesfh.com.

Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the family of Kendall Conrad.
