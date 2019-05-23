Merle Beecher Mason, 76, of Baxley passed away Monday, May 13, 2019, under the care of Southern Care Hospice.
Mrs. Mason was born July 30, 1942, in Appling County to the late Collis “Bay” Beecher and the late Alma Carter Beecher. She was a graduate of Appling County High School Class of 1960, and was a member of Woodlawn Baptist Church. Mrs. Mason was owner and operator of Nana Merle’s Daycare and was formerly employed with Tastee Freez, Hazlehurst Mills, and Dairy Queen.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Mason was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Mason and two sisters, Zula Branch and Estelle McLain.
Survivors include a daughter, Missy Griffin of Baxley; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Patsy and Buck Buchannan and Carolyn and Grady Branch all of Baxley; a brother and sister in law, Russell and JoAnn Beecher and a brother in law, Bill Branch all of Baxley. Two grandsons, Damian Griffin and Christopher (Teryn) Griffin; and a great-grandson, Jake Griffin also survive.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, May 15, in the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with the Rev Tommy Daniels, Rev. Doug Weisel, Rev. Andy Williams and Rev. Justin McLellan officiating and a eulogy by Patsy Buchannan.
Interment followed in Omega Cemetery.
Active pallbearers were Damian Griffin, Christopher Griffin, Adam Smith, Shane McLain, Lance McLain, Brady Beecher, Channing Branch, Johnny McLain, Danny Branch and Ricky Beecher.
Honorary pallbearers were Nana Merle’s babies, children’s department workers at Woodlawn Baptist Church, Dairy Queen Staff, Appling Healthcare System, Dr. Tonya Fordham, Southern Care Hospice, Lynn Hale and her classmates of 1960.
Musical selections were rendered by Rev. Tommy Daniels and Kim Hall.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
