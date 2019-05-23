Steve Bonham, 61, of Jesup, passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019.
Mr. Bonham was born August 19, 1957, in Wayne County and was a self-employed construction worker.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jimmy Devern Bonham, paternal grandparents, Lawrence R. and Mary Blanton Bonham, and maternal grandparents, Jack Lee and Alice Inez Joyner Williams.
He is survived by his daughters, Andrea Anderson and Patricia Michele Minchew both of Jesup; a son and daughter-in-law, Steven and Sarah Bonham of Statesboro; mother and step-father, Jackie and Gene Burden of Surrency; sister, Patricia Diane Elder of Surrency. Seven grandchildren and a niece Brenda Lartz, nephew Wendell (Nashaw) Whitley and six great nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, May 15, at the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with Rev. Tim Horne officiating.
Interment followed in the Surrency City Cemetery.
Active Pallbearers were Steven Bonham, Jaime Williams, Jerry Williams, Jimmy Ellis, Benjie Higgins and Wades Williams.
Musical selections were rendered by Glynda Reeves.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
