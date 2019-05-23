Chief Godfrey gives update

According to Chief of Police James Godfrey, the following are highlights of incidents handled by officers of the Baxley Police Department in the past few weeks.

On April 23 at approximately 11:45 a.m., officers answered a call to Abundant Life Pharmacy in reference to a person acquiring medications in another person’s name. After an investigation Elizabeth Hood, 63, of Baxley, was charged with three counts of fraudulently obtaining controlled substances in connection with this incident.

April 23 at approx. 5:52 p.m., officers answered a call to an unruly person with a gun...

To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
