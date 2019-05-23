Haynes and Reddy named Valedictorian and Salutatorian

Thursday, May 23. 2019
Tessa Haynes is the daughter of Steve and Priscilla Haynes, and she has a brother, Trace Haynes, who was a 2015 honor graduate from Appling County High School. In the community, Tessa has been a member of Spark and Ignite Youth ministries the last four years and has been a member of ...

The Class of 2019’s salutatorian is Yenamala Devender Reddy. He is the son of Anuradha and Sharath Reddy and the grandson of Dr. Y. R. Reddy and Uma Reddy and V. J. Reddy and S. B. Reddy. He is the youngest sibling of Usha Reddy.

While in high school, he has participated in several activities ranging from academics to extracurricular, including Science Club, Technology Student Association, Vex...

