Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the services for Joe Griffin, Jr., age 71, who passed away Monday, May 6, 2019 at the Pavilion. He was a native and lifelong resident of Appling County. Mr. Griffin was a retired farmer and loved fishing and the outdoors.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Mattie Crapps Griffin and two brother’s in-law, Raymond Lord and Robbie Sullivan.

Survivors include one brother, George Griffin of Baxley; three sisters, Ann Lord of Baxley, Opal Carter and husband Corbitt of Jacksonville, FL and Michelle Sullivan of Blackshear; several nieces and nephews also survive.

Visitation was held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 6-8:00 p.m. at Nobles Funeral Home.

Interment will follow at a later date.

