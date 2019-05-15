RICHARD V. THORNTON

Richard Vernon Thornton, 92, of Baxley, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at his residence.
Mr. Thornton was born February 26, 1927, in Appling County to the late James Leroy Thornton and the late Myrtle Miranda Copeland Thornton. He was a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon. Mr. Thornton was a veteran of the United States Army having served in World War II and was a farmer, a former truck driver, and once worked at a furniture factory.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Janice Louise Thornton, and siblings, James (Helen) Thornton, Herschel Thornton, Edward (Welda) Thornton, Billy Thornton, Daniel Thornton, J. P. Thornton, Margie Thornton, and Louise Thornton; grandchild, Catina Rowland; great grandchildren, Samuel Mock, Daniel Rowland, Rachel Rowland, and several Angel Babies.
Survivors include his wife of 70 years, Melba Monteen Thornton of Baxley; son, Charles E. Thornton of Yulee, Florida; daughters and sons in law, Linda and Ray Hutto of Jacksonville, Florida and Janet and Jerry Kersey of Baxley; brothers and sisters in law, Ben Thornton of Jesup, J.E. Thornton of Baxley, Roger and Faye Thornton of Jesup, Henry and Shirley Thornton of Yulee, Florida, Lois Thornton of Fernandina Beach, Florida and Wanda Thornton of Jesup; and sister in law, Glenda Thornton of Jacksonville, Florida. Grandchildren, Morgan (Shannon) Rowland, Amanda Kersey, David (Angel) Rowland, Cory Thornton, Felecia (Samuel) Mock and Crystal Ohlendorf and great grandchildren, Austin (Christa) VanTassel, Kaitlyn (Conner) Hodges, Jonathan Rowland, Bradley Rowland, Dylan Rowland, Kaden Mock, Tylan Mock, D. J. Mock, Natalie Ohlendorf, Zoe Ohlendorf, Dalton Ohlendorf, Anjelica Miller, Isaiah Rowland & Hannah Rowland.
Funeral services were held Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 3:00 p.m., at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church with Rev. Darrell Quinn and Rev. Andrew Kersey officiating and a eulogy by Delmus Hale.
Interment followed in the Church Cemetery with Military Honors.
Active Pallbearers were Huey Lane, Justin Lane, Jesse Weaver, Scotty Turner, Allen Turner, and Carroll Weaver.
Honorary Pallbearers were the Joy Sunday School Class of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, Kathleen Overstreet, Woody Holland, Ed Holland, Buddy Cain, Nina Wigley, Jessica McLellan, the men of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, the Deacons of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church and their wives.
Musical selections were rendered by Kay Eunice, Freda Jones and a congregational song lead by Rick Herndon.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
