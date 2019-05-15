Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services for Edward O. Hipps, 76, who passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Blanchard Valley Health Systems in Findlay, Ohio. He was a native and lifelong resident of Appling County. Mr. Hipps retired form Southern Company working at Plant Hatch and was a member, deacon and former song leader of Harmony Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Victor and Ethel Reeves Hipps and brother in-law, Robert J. Jacobs.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Griffis Hipps of Findlay, OH; two sons, Tommy Hipps and wife Teresa of Baxley and Tim Hipps and wife Wendy of Sparta; one daughter, Angela Spallinger and husband Ryan of Findlay, OH; five grandchildren, Brittani Mercer and husband Dylan, Kinley Hipps and wife April and Hudson, Harper and Maddox Spallinger; one great grandson, Kyzer Rhett Hipps; one sister, Linda Ann Jacobs of Baxley; several other family members also survive.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Nobles Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Sam Holland and Reverend Mike Redwine officiating.
Interment followed in the Melton’s Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Visitation was held Friday, May 10, 2019, from 6-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Active Pallbearers were Jamey Jacobs, Logan Jacobs, Drew Jacobs, Steve Simmons, Kinley Hipps and Dylan Mercer.
Honorary Pallbearers were all family and friends in attendance.
In lieu of flowers the family ask for donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital at www.stjude.org/donate or Gideons International at www.gideons.org.
Friends and family may sign the online guest book at noblesfh.com.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of Edward O. Hipps.
EDWARD O. HIPPS
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)