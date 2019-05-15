Clerks and kids honored at Baxley city council meeting

Kelly Turner
Wednesday, May 15. 2019
With over 85 years in city administration under their belts, City of Baxley employees Reba Cash, Lynn White, and Jessica McClellan were honored at last week’s council meeting.

The trio — city, deputy, and payroll clerks — were recognized for their contributions to the efficient running of the city with a proclamation making it Municipal Clerks Week in Baxley.
Also honored at the meeting were the winners of the annual GMA City’s Week “If I Were Mayor” essay competition. Four sixth graders read their essays to the council, including overall winner Jordan Hester, team 6-1 winner Carlee Hutcheson, team 6-2 winner Jaden Dubberly, and team 6-3 winner Amelia Lott.

Also during the meeting, the council heard the first...


To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner