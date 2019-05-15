With over 85 years in city administration under their belts, City of Baxley employees Reba Cash, Lynn White, and Jessica McClellan were honored at last week’s council meeting.
The trio — city, deputy, and payroll clerks — were recognized for their contributions to the efficient running of the city with a proclamation making it Municipal Clerks Week in Baxley.
Also honored at the meeting were the winners of the annual GMA City’s Week “If I Were Mayor” essay competition. Four sixth graders read their essays to the council, including overall winner Jordan Hester, team 6-1 winner Carlee Hutcheson, team 6-2 winner Jaden Dubberly, and team 6-3 winner Amelia Lott.
Also during the meeting, the council heard the first...
To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
Clerks and kids honored at Baxley city council meeting
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)