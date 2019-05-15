Brother vets get ‘flight of their lives’

Posted by
Kelly Turner
in Headlines, News
Wednesday, May 15. 2019
Comments (0)
Jim and Lynn Overstreet didn’t know what to expect when they set out on a Honor Flight to the nation’s capital recently. What they got was the flight of a lifetime.

“As long as I don’t get Alzheimers,” Jim said with a laugh, “I will always remember this trip.”

The Appling County natives and brothers are both Vietnam War era veterans — although Lynn is quick to point out he never left the U.S. Jim served in the Air Force, and Lynn in the Navy. As vets, the pair is eligible to participate in a Coastal Georgia Honor Flight to the nation’s capital and did so earlier this month.

The Coastal Georgia Honor Flight was established to...


To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner