LEGALS FOR 5-8-2019

STATE OF GEORGIA
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF
APPLING COUNTY
IN RE: ESTATE OF SHERYL SPELL LAWRENCE
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the estate of Sheryl Spell Lawrence, late of Appling County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law; and all person indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to said estate.
This 9 day of April, 2019.
Thomas L. Lawrence, Administrator
4412 Lake Mayers Rd.
Baxley, Ga. 31513
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF
APPLING COUNTY
IN RE: ESTATE OF EARNEST ORAN DYAL
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the estate of Earnest Oran Dyal, late of Appling County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law; and all person indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to said estate.
This 9 day of April, 2019.
Samuel Dyal, Administrator
8048 Ten Mile Rd.
Baxley, Ga. 31513
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF
APPLING COUNTY, GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF DONALD R. TOMBERLIN,
DECEASED
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of DONALD R. TOMBERLIN, deceased, late of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby required to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
Diane Price,
Executrix of the Estate
of Donald R. Tomberlin
2520 Little McCall Road
Guyton, Georgia 31312
KRIS KNOX, P.C.
Attorney for the Estate of Donald R. Tomberlin
37 Tippins Street, Suite B
Baxley, Georgia 31513
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF APPLING
Notice is hereby given that Jimmie Raye Cook filed a petition in the Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia on the 24th day of April, 2019, praying for a change in the name of petitioner from Jimmie Raye Cook to James Raye Cook. Notice is hereby given pursuant to law to any interested or affected party to appear in said Court and to file objections to such name change. Objections must be filed with said Court within 30 days of the filing of said petition.
This 24th day of April, 2019.
Jimmie Raye Cook
J. Alexander Johnson
JohnsonFloyd LLP
Attorney for Jimmie Raye Cook
132 W. Parker Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-9000
PUBLIC NOTICE:
Cellco Partnership and its controlled affiliates doing business as Verizon Wireless (Verizon Wireless) is proposing to build a 260?foot Monopole Telecommunications Tower. Anticipated lighting application is medium intensity dual red/white strobes. The site location is Piney Bluff Road, Baxley, Appling County, GA 31513 (31° 53’ 07.28” North and 82° 22’ 11.61” West). The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Antenna Structure Registration (ASR, Form 854) filing number is A1132948.
ENVIRONMENTAL EFFECTS – Interested persons may review the application (www.fcc.gov/asr/applications) by entering the filing number. Environmental concerns may be raised by filing a Request for Environmental Review (www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest) and online filings are strongly encouraged. The mailing address to file a paper copy is: FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554.
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, APPLING COUNTY
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by Joseph A. Culmo, Jr to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Towne Mortgage Company dba Homeowners Mortgage, its successors and assigns, dated January 26, 2018, recorded in Deed Book 551, Page 81, Appling County, Georgia Records, as last transferred to Towne Mortgage Company by assignment to be recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia Records, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of SIXTY-FIVE THOUSAND AND 0/100 DOLLARS ($65,000.00), with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of Appling County, Georgia, or at such place as may be lawfully designated as an alternative, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in June, 2019, the following described property: SEE EXHIBIT “A” ATTACHED HERETO AND MADE A PART HEREOF The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given). Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above. Towne Mortgage Company is the holder of the Security Deed to the property in accordance with OCGA § 44-14-162.2. The entity that has full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the mortgage with the debtor is: Towne Mortgage Company, 2170 E. Big Beaver Road, Suite A, Troy, MI 48083, (248) 247-1800. To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is Joseph A. Culmo, Jr or a tenant or tenants and said property is more commonly known as 95 Waldon Street, Baxley, Georgia 31513. The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed. Towne Mortgage Company as Attorney in Fact for Joseph A. Culmo, Jr McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC 1544 Old Alabama Road Roswell, Georgia 30076 www.foreclosurehotline.net EXHIBIT “A” TRACT ONE: All that tract or parcel of land lying, being, and situated in Land Lot No. 293 of the Second Land District of Appling County, Georgia, consisting 0.49 acre, more or less, and being bounded, now or formerly, as follows: Northwest by lands of others in part and by lands of Eddie Rimes in part; Northeast by lands of Eddie Rimes; Southeast by Tract B and Tract A as shown on the hereinafter described plat; and West by the right of way of Waldon Street. Said tract of land being more fully described as follows: Commencing at the intersection of the Southerly right-of-way of Pine Street with the Easterly right-of-way of Waldon Street; thence run along and with the eastern right of way of Waldon Street South 0 degrees 41 minutes 42 seconds West a distance of 444 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING; thence from said point of beginning, run North 48 degrees 14 minutes 20 seconds East a distance of 130 feet to a point; thence run south 41 degrees 01 minute 22 seconds East a distance of 82.0 feet to a point; thence run North 52 degrees 58 minutes 05 seconds East a distance of 11 feet to a point; thence run South 14 degrees 13 minutes 17 seconds East a distance of 55 feet to a point; thence run South 52 degrees 58 minutes 13 seconds West a distance of 113.54 feet to a point; thence run South 68 degrees 10 minutes 06 seconds East a distance 90.52 feet to a point located on the Eastern right of way of Walton Street; thence along and with the Eastern right of way of Waldon Street North 0 degree 41 minutes 42 seconds East a distance of 124.0 feet to the Point of Beginning. Said tract of land being designated as Tract 1 on that certain survey and plat thereof by Merlin J. Tomberlin, Appling county Surveyor, dated May 3, 1989, recorded in the records office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Appling County Surveyor, dated May 3, 1989, recorded in the records office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia, in Deed Book 241, page 69, and incorporated herein for a more full and complete description and all other purposes. TRACT TWO: All that tract or parcel of land situated, lying, and being in Land Lot No. 293 of the Second Land District of Appling County, Georgia, consisting 0.04 acre, more or less, and being bounded, now or formerly, as follows: Northwest by Tract 1 of the below described plat; Northeast by lands of Eddie Rimes; and Southeast by lands of Lonnie Varnedore. Said tract of land being more fully described as follows: Commencing at the intersection of the Southerly right-of-way of Pine Street with the Easterly right-of-way of Waldon Street; thence run along and with the eastern right of way of Waldon Street South 0 degree 41 minutes 42 seconds West a distance of 444 feet to a point; thence run North 48 degrees 14 minutes 20 seconds East a distance of 130 feet to a point; thence run south 41 degrees 01 minute 22 seconds East a distance of 82.0 feet to a point; thence run North 52 degrees 58 minutes 05 seconds East a distance of 11 feet to a point; thence run South 14 degrees 13 minutes 17 seconds East a distance of 55 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING; thence from said point of beginning, run South 14 degrees 13 minutes 17 seconds East a distance 30.03 feet to a point; thence run South 68 degrees 10 minutes 06 seconds West a distance of 105.59 feet to a point; thence run North 52 degrees 58 minutes 13 seconds east a distance of 113.54 feet to the Point of Beginning. Said tract of land being described as Tract B on a survey and plat thereof prepared by Merlin J. Tomberlin, Appling County Surveyor, dated May 3, 1989, recorded in the office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia, in Deed Book 241, Page 69, and incorporated herein for a more full and complete descr5iption and all other purposes. This being the same property conveyed from Sherri Flowers Phillips to Bradley A. Spiech by deed dated March 31, 2014, recorded in the office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia, in Deed Book 508, Page 84. MR/ca 6/4/19 Our file no. 5478819 - FT17
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE UNDER POWER
APPLING COUNTY, GEORGIA
Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by Michael Louis Clodgoe, Jr. and Erin L. Clodgoe to SunTrust Bank, dated August 30, 1996, and recorded in Deed Book 296, Page 54, Appling County, Georgia Records, as last transferred to SunTrust Bank by assignment recorded on September 4, 1996 in Book 296 Page 61 in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia Records, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of Forty-Four Thousand Six Hundred Seventy-Five and 0/100 dollars ($44,675.00), with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of Appling County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on June 4, 2019, the following described property:
All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in Land Lot No. 583 of the Second Land District of Appling County, Georgia, consisting of 5.00 acres, more or less, and being more particularly described as follows: Commencing at the Northwestern comer of Land Lot No. 583 thence South 78 degrees 14 minutes 05 seconds East a distance of 1,602.28 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING; thence South 79 degrees 36 minutes 02 seconds East a distance of 126.79 feet to a point; thence South 00 degrees 58 minutes 40 seconds East a distance of 1,718.88 feet to a point; thence South 67 degrees 36 minutes 13 seconds West a distance of 88.45 feet to a point, thence North 84 degrees 36 minutes 45 seconds West a distance of 42.21 feet to a point; thence North 00 degrees 58 minutes 40 seconds West a distance of 1,771.51 feet to the Point of Beginning.
For a more particular description reference is hereby made to a survey and plat thereof by Merlin J. Tomberlin, G.R.L.S. No. 2477, dated July 30, 1996, recorded in Plat Book 14, Page 106, of the records of the Clerk of Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia, and incorporated herein for a more full and complete description and all other legal purposes.
Grantors represent, covenant and agree that the Manufactured Housing Unit located on the land described herein is to remain on said land and has been permanently affixed hereto, so as to become a part of the real property.
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
The entity having full authority to negotiate, amend or modify all terms of the loan (although not required by law to do so) is: SunTrust Bank they can be contacted at (800) 443-1032 for Loss Mitigation Dept, or by writing to 1001 Semmes Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23222, to discuss possible alternatives to avoid foreclosure.
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is Michael Louis Clodgoe, Jr. and Erin L. Clodgoe or tenant(s); and said property is more commonly known as 545 Branch Road, Baxley, GA 31513.
The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed and (3) any right of redemption or other lien not extinguished by foreclosure.
SunTrust Bank as Attorney in Fact for Michael Louis Clodgoe, Jr. and Erin L. Clodgoe.
Brock & Scott, PLLC
4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road
Suite 310
Atlanta, GA 30341
404-789-2661
B&S file no.: 19-04999
Notice is given that articles of amendment which will change the name of Realtors Inc. to Capalbo & Company Inc. will be delivered to the secretary of state for filing in accordance with the Georgia Corporation Code. (O.C.G.A. sec. 14-2-201.1) the initial registered office of the Corporation is located at 1247 Golden Isles W, Baxley, Georgia 31513, and its initial registered agent at such address is Stephanie Capalbo.
J. Alexander Johnson
JohnsonFloyd LLP
132 West Parker Street
Baxley, Georgia 31513
Attorney for Corporation
Notice is hereby given that UStore ULock Rentals, LLC will hold a public auction pursuant to the Georgia Self Storage Facility Act, Georgia code Section 10-4-210 to 10-4-215 on May 25th 2019 at 10:00 AM at the storage facility located at 371 Luckie Street Baxley, GA 31513.
Unit #C07 belonging to Kenneth Wiggins, containing: Furniture, Bed, Table, Boxes
Unit #47 belonging to Barnie Dasher, containing: Furniture, Basketball Goal
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA,
COUNTY OF APPLING.
All creditors of the estate of PATRICIA ANN COVINGTON, deceased, late of Appling County, Georga, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to makeimmediate payment to the estate.
This 25th day of April, 2019.
ALTON LOUIS COVINGTON, JR., SHIRLEY ANN MILES and LINDA LOUISE ALTMAN, CO-EXECUTORS OF THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF PATRICIA ANN COVINGTON,
DECEASED.
c/o E. PRESTON JOHNSON, JR.
ATTORNEY AT LAW
P.O. BOX 304
BAXLEY, GA 31515
LEGALS FOR 5-8-2019
