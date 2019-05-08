Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services for Mrs. Lena Leottis Russell Pearce, 92, who passed away Monday, April 29, 2019, at The Pavilion under the care of Comfort Care Hospice. She was a native and lifelong resident of Appling County; a telephone operator with Southern Bell and a homemaker. Mrs. Pearce was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church and a past Sunday school teacher.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Joseph Pearce and parents, Abrum Cager and Alice Jones Russell.
Survivors include her five children, Sandra Miles of Boise, Idaho, Joseph Cager Pearce Sr. and wife Barbara of Surrency, Windell Keith Pearce and wife Vickie of Baxley, Bernie Pearce and wife Wanda of Surrency and William Glynn Pearce and wife Lisa of Surrency; twelve grandchildren; twenty great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren; one sister, Carolyn Everhart and husband Larry of Paola, Kansas and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 3:00 p.m., at the Nobles Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Steve Posey and Reverend Jerry Lightsey officiating.
Interment followed in the Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Visitation was held one hour prior to funeral services at the funeral home.
Active Pallbearers were Jason Pearce, Christopher Pearce, Joe Pearce, Jr., Anthony Pearce, Benjie Pearce, Devin Pearce and Eddie Bridges.
Honorary pallbearers were the Pavilion Staff, Comfort Care Hospice Staff, Dr. Errol Graham and all family and friends in attendance.
In lieu of flowers the family ask for donations to be made to Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund at 13965 Ten Mile Road, Surrency, GA 31563 or Comfort Care Hospice at 88 Heritage Street, Baxley, GA 31513.
Friends and family may sign the online guest book at noblesfh.com.
The family met at the home of Glynn and Lisa Pearce.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of Mrs. Lena Leottis Russell Pearce.
LENA LEOTTIS RUSSELL PEARCE
