Johnny Mathew Nettles, 77, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019, in Guyton.
Mr. Nettles was born January 26, 1942, in Savannah to the late David Henry Nettles and the late Virginia Gothe Nettles. Mr. Nettles retired from The State of Georgia Highway Department.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Myrtle Martin Nettles.
Survivors include his daughters Wanda Strickland and Tracie Nettles both of Guyton; sons Johnny C. Nettles of Baxley and Mark Nettles of Clinton, Iowa; sister Louise Nettles of Shellman Bluff; eleven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home.
The Rev. Rick Brown and Raymond Strickland officiated.
Interment followed in Appling Memorial Gardens.
Active pallbearers were Cameron Rollins, Steven Nettles, Johnny Nettles, Jr., Dusty Wright, Auty Edenfield and Gary Hillman.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
JOHNNY MATHEW NETTLES
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)