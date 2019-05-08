Mrs. Audrey Stone Milam, of Tyrone, passed away on April 27, 2019.
Audrey was the daughter of the late Henry Melvin and Lessie Pearl Ray Beck and she was also preceded in death by a brother Randall Beck and former husband Rev. Arthur Stone, Jr.
She is survived by her husband, Aubrey Glenn Milam; daughters, Jackie and Jim Neubert of Woodstock; Laryssa and Michelle Stone of Orange Beach, AL; son, Donnie A. and Amy Stone of Sylvester; stepson Jason and Kayla Milam of Senoia; brother, John and Kathy Beck of Ft. Valley; nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Friday, May 3, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Oak View Baptist Church with the Rev. Bill Stone and Dr. John Beck officiating.
Interment followed at the church cemetery.
Musical selections were rendered by Dr. John Beck and Rev. Rick and Julie Brown.
In lieu of flowers those desiring may make donations to Peachtree City U.M.C. Women’s Ministry, 225 Robinson Road, Peachtree City, GA 30269.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
