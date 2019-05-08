Elmer Franklin “Bud” Lewis, 57, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019, in Waycross.
Mr. Lewis was born March 26, 1962, in Baxley, to the late Elmer Lewis and the late Lena Faye Williamson Lewis.
Survivors include his sons, Steven Sharpe of Blackshear, Shane Lewis of Kingsland and Christopher Lewis of Jacksonville, FL; sister, Charlotte Shirley of Jacksonville, FL and several grandchildren also survive.
Funeral services were held Friday, May 3, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., in the chapel of Swain Funeral Home with the Rev. Justin McLellan officiating.
Active Pallbearers were Randy Thomas, Steven Sharpe, Shane Lewis, Rick Brown, Mike Redwine and Cole Deen.
Interment followed in Antioch Cemetery.
Musical selections were rendered by Glynda Reeves.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
